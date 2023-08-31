Olivia Dunne Puts On A Flexibility Clinic, Florida Gators Cheerleaders Invade Utah & The Nebraska Volleyball Team Has My Attention

Videos by OutKick

Two Bits! Four Bits! Six Bits! A Dollar! All for the Gators, stand up and holler! That’s right, baby — it’s a damn Florida Gators gameday. Mix in Olivia Dunne being flexible from an LSU locker room, and we’re about to have an all-SEC party at Nightcaps today!

It just means more, you know.

Welcome to a Thursday edition of the show, and this one is extra special because we have a legit college football game tonight. With all due respect to Navy, we all knew that one was over the second Notre Dame got the ball.

But tonight? Oh baby, we have an absolutely terrible (I think?) Florida Gators team led by David Hookstead Graham Mertz playing Utah — the No. 14 team in the nation — without its starting QB.

Come on! College football is back. Have I talked myself into betting UF throughout the day? Probably. Will I regret it? For sure. You bet your behind I’m gonna put it in, though.

While we wait for kickoff, let’s do a little tailgating with Olivia Dunne. I know — Zach, stop going back to the Livvy Dunne well. Look, I wouldn’t do it this time if she hadn’t sent out a viral heater from the LSU locker room just yesterday.

Nearly 5 million views! How am I supposed to ignore that?

What else is on the menu … the Nebraska volleyball team? Absolutely. Love those girls. Big fan.

Ron DeSantis reminding looters Florida is a second amendment state? Of course!

How about Florida Gators cheerleader Kaylann Sims showing the rest of the country who the real No. 1 team in America is? Duh.

I’ve also got some Andy Reid for you, along with the Western Michigan football team AND maybe some ESPN/Skip Bayless talk.

Don’t worry, it won’t be as terrible as it sounds.

Grab a beer from Swamp Head — that’s the best brewery in Gainesville, for those who don’t know — and settle in for a pregame Nightcaps!

Olivia Dunne is back to being flexible at LSU

Seems like a crime to start with an LSU girl on a Florida Gators gameday, but I wanted to get it out of the way.

Olivia Dunne is back for her final season at LSU, and she’s back to being flexible as all get-out. The NCAAs richest athlete is also in a brand new relationship with Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, otherwise known as the No. 1 pick in this year’s MLB Draft.

Not a bad way to start the new season, huh? There are heaters and then there are Olivia Dunne heaters.

Exhibit A:

Florida Gators cheerleader Kaylann Sims would like a word

Same move on three different platforms — carpet, the sand and poolside. When people ask why Olivia Dunne is on top of the influencer world, that’s why. It’s all about having a diverse portfolio.

OK, it’s a Gators gameday — enough LSU talk.

As of right now, Florida’s a 4.5-point underdog. I don’t know what it was before the Cam Rising news, but that seems oddly low to me. The Gators are going to be awful this year, right? There’s some weird growing chatter that maybe Graham Mertz is going to be better than most think, but I don’t know about that.

Honestly, I’ll probably end up staying away from this game. BUT, I may put a little two-team parlay on UCONN (+14) and Nebraska (+7) and see what happens. Knowing me, I’ll likely throw a 6.5-point teaser on that just to feel safe. You’re welcome!

Fine, I’ll also take the under in the Florida game. Clay told me to and he’s usually good at these things.

OK, here’s cheerleader Kaylann Sims getting the Gators fans HYPED for tonight’s opener.

Skip Bayless looked miserable in Undisputed return

Olivia Dunne vs. Kaylann Sims — who ya got? LSU beats Florida by 50 on the field, but this one is a much closer game.

OK, let’s transition seamlessly from hot college athletes to Skip Bayless, who made his return to Undisputed this week with a revamped cast of characters.

Shannon Sharpe is gone after Skip drove him insane, and now we get a rotating cast of Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin, Rachel Nichols (?), Keyshawn Johnson and, inexplicably, Lil Wayne.

It’s quite the team Skip has assembled and things went GREAT on Day 1 … and by that I mean things got so out of hand that Skip Bayless was reduced to background noise on his own show.

Skip misses Shannon bad



They won’t let him get a word for the first time in 70 years pic.twitter.com/1WcZnlBLe8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 28, 2023

Richard Sherman said Michael Irvin gave ceedee lamb bad advice because he told him to learn how to catch the ball with your body instead of your hands & Michael Irvin went off 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ekc3tYbVHG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 28, 2023

Western Michigan, Andy Reid and ESPN movie theaters

My God. I never thought I’d see the day Skip Bayless was put in a corner on his own show. Imagine the postgame speech after that debut? Skip must’ve been furious. You can see it in his eyes about halfway through the first video — he looks absolutely miserable.

Also, it’s amazing to me how Skip’s literally made a career on the Cowboys and LeBron. Sort of respect it at this point. Can’t believe he’s still talking about them 10 years after First Take, but here we are. Insane.

OK, kickoff is coming up and I don’t want to miss Graham’s first Gators interception. Let’s turn on the afterburners and get the hell out of here.

First up? The Western Michigan field goal unit, of course!

Can't wait to kick it with you at Waldo 🤙



See you at 7:00 pm for our home opener against St. Francis, wear white ‼️⚪️ #EAT | #BroncosReign pic.twitter.com/1BYHK3AJmQ — Western Michigan Football (@WMU_Football) August 30, 2023

What a unit! Love this squad. I watch a lot of Western Michigan football, believe it or not, mainly because they’re always the random Friday night game on CBS Sports Network. And you know I’m all in on those games.

Big Red, you’re up!

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid says he was once approached by a janitor who had a cool play concept for him to use.



Reid listened, liked the idea, incorporated it into a game, and it resulted in a TD.



Reid: “We take plays from anywhere.” 😂



(via @greenlight) pic.twitter.com/dWo37FuQre — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 31, 2023

How great is Andy Reid? Hands down my favorite coach in the NFL and it ain’t close. Genuine, down to earth, loves cheeseburgers and dancing in the locker room.

Oh yeah, he’s also the most brilliant mind in the league and ain’t above taking plays from a janitor. Perhaps it was this one?

January 11, 2004: 4th and 26.



Donovan McNabb finds Freddie Mitchell (@FMitchell84) down the middle for the 1st down. The Eagles would force OT and win 20-17. pic.twitter.com/FWTkGifohq — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) January 11, 2021

Bet you didn’t expect a Freddy Mitchell clip to find its way into class today, did you?! That’s why Nightcaps zigs when others zag.

You’re welcome!

Speaking of giving viewers things they didn’t ask for, let’s check in with ESPN ahead of college football season:

ESPN will broadcast a number of college football games in movie theaters for the upcoming season, the network announced Tuesday: https://t.co/KxOiTWgl3M pic.twitter.com/dYyrXsv9o1 — Forbes (@Forbes) August 31, 2023

From ESPN:

ESPN has entered into a theatrical distribution agreement with Theater Sports Network to televise Atlantic Coast Conference college football games at movie theaters.

Additionally, the agreement covers the New Year’s Six Bowl games. In all, the agreement includes approximately 75 games during the 2023-24 college football season.

ACC games that air on ESPN platforms are available for Theater Sports Network distribution in the away team markets – or in both home and away markets for neutral site games. The cost of attendance to watch the games will be determined by participating local theaters. For more information and a schedule of games in specific areas, fans can visit theatersportsnetwork.com.

Can you think of a worse way to spend a college football Saturday than by sitting in a disgusting AMC with $20 popcorn, $30 beer and Virginia-Boston College on the big screen?

I mean, I truly can’t think of a dumber idea. And by the way, there’s a 50% chance this entire thing falls through. Go look at the website for … Theater Sports Network. It looks like something I put together in high school yearbook class. No chance it’s real.

Finally, here’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis telling wannabe crooks to stay the hell off our property:

"You loot, we shoot. You never know what's behind that door if you break into somebody's house and you try to loot."



Ron DeSantis making it crystal clear looting won't be tolerated during the hurricane in Florida. pic.twitter.com/Zg5Saw8d0b — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 30, 2023

The Nebraska volleyball team has my attention

And on that note, let’s go have ourselves a Thursday night with the Florida Gators and Nebraska volleyball team, which set a record for attendance last night and immediately grabbed my attention.

Can’t wait to see what this group does this season.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

You riding with Olivia Dunne or the Florida Gators cheerleader? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.