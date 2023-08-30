Is Nebraska Volleyball Player Ally Batenhorst About To Become A Star?

Videos by OutKick

We’ve got a legit college football game tomorrow night, but I’ve somehow spent all day doing research on this Nebraska volleyball event tonight that’s got everyone talking. When the Google Algo likes something (otherwise known as the Olivia Dunne effect), those of us here at OutKick pin our ears back and get to work — which ultimately led me to junior Ally Batenhorst.

And, frankly, I think we may have our next star on our hands. Sometimes you just get a feeling about these things, and I think Nebraska OH — that’s Outside Hitter for you non-volleyball folks — Ally Batenhorst checks a lot of boxes.

Social media czar? Yep. Growing following? Yep again. Stud on — and off — the court? Looks like it.

Does it run in the genes? Welp, she’s got a sister who plays at SMU, so I’d say yes.

Add it all up and sprinkle in some potential history-in-the-making tonight in Lincoln — which we’ll get to in a bit — and what do you get? I believe you get the next big thing in college athletics, boys and girls.

Ally Batenhorst gives off Olivia Dunne vibes for Nebraska volleyball

This entire Nebraska Volleyball Day deal going on tonight is fascinating to me. When was the last time you put 90,000 people in a football stadium for anything other than the actual game or Taylor Swift? Yeah, probably never.

And now, all of a sudden, you’re gonna throw a court on the field and stuff 90,000 folks in Memorial Stadium for a VOLLEYBALL match?

Thankfully, OutKick’s Trey Wallace saved me a lot of time and did the research for me:

The Huskers have sold out 303 consecutive regular-season volleyball matches at Bob Devaney Sports Center that holds over 13,000 fans. The volleyball program has a rich history that includes five national championships and 34 conference titles.

The athletic department is calling it ‘Volleyball Day In Nebraska’, with the Cornhuskers hosting Omaha in the main event.

The challenge to fill the stadium was started when Wisconsin broke NCAA volleyball attendance record last season with 16,833 fans. So, Nebraska decided it was worth a shot to break their record by holding the match inside the football stadium.

Not only did the school sell out its full allotment of 82,900 tickets, but athletic director Trev Alberts is predicting the final number to be around 95,000.

Incredible. I’m all in. Electric City. The match is on Big Ten Network, and I think we’re all in for a treat. Thanks for doing the dirty work for me, Trey!

Anyway, back to junior Ally Batenhorst.

She’s nearing 100k followers on TikTok, and 40k on Instagram — and that’s before tonight’s epic showdown. We like to use Olivia Dunne a lot around here as a baseline, and I’m not going there yet. It’s not fair.

This isn’t about Livvy — it’s about Volleyball Day in Nebraska and Ally Batenhorst. We’re always looking for the next big thing in the college NIL world. From San Jose State to Mississippi State to Rutgers, OutKick is always on the prowl.

I think Ally here has a chance to use tonight’s publicity to bring her game to the next level.

Let’s see whatcha got.