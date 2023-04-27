Nebraska Volleyball Will Hold Match Inside Football’s Memorial Stadium, Has Already Sold-Out 85,000 Tickets

Videos by OutKick

Well, Nebraska football has some company when it comes to selling out Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The Cornhuskers Volleyball team has sold 85,000 tickets for its season opener, shocking the athletic department.

There were questions about how many fans would actually buy tickets for the August 30th match. Those questions were quickly diminished after the event sold-out in just three days, clogging up phone lines and the ticket office.

Nebraska sold all of its tickets in just two days, but this doesn’t include field-level seating, which could add a few more thousand tickets. Including club seating, which is indoors, there’s a chance this number could reach 90,000. On the football side, the Cornhuskers will open the season August 31st, at Minnesota, which helped facilitate this massive event.

Nebraska Volleyball has sold 85,000 tickets for a match inside Memorial Stadium. Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics

The Huskers are planning to make ‘Volleyball Day In Nebraska’ one of the largest events ever for women’s sports.

“Nebraska fans never cease to amaze me,” Nebraska Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “We knew the interest in this match would be extremely high, but to sell out Memorial Stadium is truly remarkable. I’ve heard lots of talk about breaking the NCAA volleyball attendance record, but given the incredible demand for this event we want to explore every avenue to see if it’s possible to challenge the record for the most attended women’s sporting event in this country. We are truly grateful!”

Nebraska will host Omaha inside Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, August 30th in a regular season matchup. This is part of a doubleheader, which Nebraska-Kearney will play Wayne State in the game before.

“There is No Place Like Nebraska. What more can you say?” Nebraska Head Coach John Cook said. “We knew there was a lot of interest in this event based on the reaction we’ve had the last couple of months traveling around the state and the country. But to sell out more than 80,000 tickets already? It’s unreal. Our team was already pumped up about Volleyball Day in Nebraska, but now I can’t even imagine how excited they are going to be for this. It’s epic.”

I have no idea what this will look like, but it already sounds amazing. Just before the football season is set to begin, Volleyball will take to the field inside the Cornhusker stadium.

The record crowd for any type of NCAA volleyball match is 18,755 when Nebraska played Wisconsin on Dec. 18, 2021 in the national championship. The largest crowd to ever attend a women’s sporting event came in 1999 for the World Cup game between USA and China, at the Rose Bowl.

Football isn’t the only thing happening at Memorial Stadium this summer.