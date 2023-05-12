Olivia Dunne Makes An Appearance On The Red Carpet At The ACM Awards

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne has been a busy woman lately. She added becoming a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model to the already full schedule filled with feeding social media algorithms and juggling NIL deals.

That’s not even getting into the demands that go along with being a top level D1 gymnast. Or finding the time for an all out battle on TikTok with fellow influencer Breckie Hill. Perhaps that’s why the LSU gymnastics star felt the need to block Hill on the social media app.

Olivia Dunne shares a look at her dress ahead of the ACM Awards (Image Credit: Instagram Story)

When you’re on top there are going to be plenty of people trying to take your spot. If Dunne’s spot in the NIL rankings, and all of the headlines she grabs on a regular basis, wasn’t enough of an indication that she’s on top then a red carpet appearance at an awards show should do it.

Dunne made that red carpet appearance on Thursday night. Her appearance on the red carpet came as she arrived at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas.

The ACM Awards are the big leagues. This isn’t some influencer event where pretend awards are handed out. It’s not even the ESPYs, which she has also attended. This is an award show for the biggest names in country music.

Dunne didn’t take the red carpet trip lightly. She knows the magnitude of the award show she is attending and dressed accordingly.

Olivia Dunne attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Dunne’s Not Your Average College Athlete

2023 continues to be Dunne’s year. She rode the success of last year right into this one and has gone from internet superstar to a legit pop culture star.

Your average college athlete would be happy with making millions in NIL money from TikTok videos. As Olivia Dunne continues to prove, she’s many things you’re average college athlete isn’t one of them.

She’s turned her social media success into a brand that has led her to appearances in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and on the red carpet at awards shows.

There aren’t many college athletes doing that.