Olivia Dunne Sees Massive NIL Valuation Boost, Ranks 3rd In America

Olivia Dunne’s profile is only rising with every passing day.

In 2022, On3 gave the LSU gymnast an NIL valuation of $2.3 million. That was already among the highest in America.

Well, the rich often get richer, and Dunne definitely is an exception to that rule in life. In the latest On3 NIL valuations, the social media superstar has a valuation of $3.4 million. That’s third in America. Only Bronny James and Arch Manning are ranked ahead of her.

Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman in 2022, has a valuation of $800,000 less at $2.6 million. Think about that for a moment. Olivia Dunne is viewed as more marketable than arguably the most marketable Heisman winner college football has had in years.

Olivia Dunne sees NIL boost. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne remains unstoppable.

In case you didn’t already know, Olivia Dunne is a force to be reckoned with in the online content game. In terms of female college athletes, nobody can hold a light to her.

That’s why she has the highest valuation among female college athletes in the country. She has 11.1 million followers between TikTok and Instagram.

She’s not just popular. The LSU gymnast is an online star – as well as a very good athlete.

Olivia Dunne has massive NIL valuation. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

For comparison, LSU’s basketball coach Matt McMahon’s contract pays him under $3 million annually. Women’s coach Kim Mulkey earns roughly $2.5 million annually. Only Brian Kelly earns more than Dunne on LSU’s campus at nearly $10 million a year.

She has the second-highest earning ceiling for people associated with LSU’s athletic department, and she’s not even legally old enough to buy a beer.

Olivia Dunne is a massive star online. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

We all knew the NIL era was going to usher in some athletes getting very rich and Olivia Dunne isn’t an exception.

She’s cashing in, and counting stacks of money. You can hate on NIL all you want (don’t be that kind of person), but you can’t hate on the player.

This is America, and Olivia Dunne is getting her cash. That’s something all capitalists should support.