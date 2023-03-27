Olivia Dunne Goes Viral Showing Off Absurd Flexibility

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne really wants her followers to know she’s flexible.

The LSU gymnast and social media star has been cooking recently on social media, and he really spun up some attention with a new video showing off her flexibility.

Now, as a gymnast, nobody should be surprised she’s flexible. If you weren’t flexible as a gymnast, you’d probably suffer some pretty gnarly injuries on a regular basis.

Well, in case you didn’t already know, Dunne is ready to rock and roll at a moment’s notice.

Olivia Dunne continues to go viral on a regular basis. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne goes viral doing the splits.

The Instagram and TikTok star posted a video of herself doing the splits, and she made it look absolutely effortless. While it’d probably put me in the hospital with more torn muscles than I could count, Dunne made it look easy.

Per her usual standards, the video also went viral, and currently has 3.5 million views.

Dunne continues to impress online.

At this point, you’d have to be living with your head in the sand in order to not be aware of Dunne’s following. She’s a monster on social media and the face of NIL in women’s college sports.

It’s not hard to figure out why brands want to align with her. She has 11.1 million followers between TikTok and Instagram.

Other than Serena Williams, there’s probably not a more famous female athlete in the country right now. It’s wild to think Dunne is only 20, and might be the second highest-paid person on LSU’s campus behind only Brian Kelly.

Her exact NIL earnings are unknown, but it’s several million dollars.

Olivia Dunne earns millions of dollars through NIL. (Credit: Getty Images)

It should be fun to see what Dunne does from here. She had a big 2022 and her 2023 is off to a very hot start. Everything she’s involved with goes viral.

Something tells me her winning isn’t going to stop at any point in the near future. Take it away, Olivia.