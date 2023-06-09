Olivia Dunne Is Now Pumping Up NASCAR’s Upcoming Race In Nashville

Videos by OutKick

Social media and NIL superstar Olivia Dunne has revealed that she will be taking her talents to NASCAR. Well, at least for one weekend when the NASCAR Cup Series rolls into Nashville for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 25.

Dunne announced to her fans that she will be attending the race in her inimitable style, rocking a NASCAR jacket and not much else.

She posted a photo of the look to her Instagram story.

“Join me at my first NASCAR Race!” Dunne wrote. “Get your tickets for Sun 6/25 at Nashville Speedway.”

Accompanying the LSU gymnast’s post was a big ol’ link to the speedway’s website where people can buy tickets.

Having Olivia Dunne Show Up To A NASCAR Race Is A Solid Idea

Whoever came up with the idea to get the 20-year-old Dunne involved with the race is a genius. They deserve a promotion, but if that’s not in the cards, a pat on the back will suffice.

They realized having a hugely popular athlete/social media star promoting the race was a great idea; it’s not like they figured out how to split an atom or something.

But still, tapping into Dunne’s rabid fanbase — which includes 7.5 million TikTok followers and 4 million on Instagram — is going to move some tickets.

Anyone who claims to be a rabid Olivia Dunne fans within an 8-hour drive of Music City will buy tickets, even if they’ve never watched a race in their life.

Dunne didn’t reveal why she was going to be at the race. Could she be dropping the green flag? Telling the drivers to start their engines?

Hell, give her a couple of laps behind the wheel of the pace car; the kids would eat up (though the purists might hate it).

Dunne’s stock continues to go up these days. She recently fulfilled a dream by appearing in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

