Olivia Dunne Rocks Black Suit In Behind The Scenes Look At SI Swimsuit Shoot

Olivia Dunne kept the content train chugging along Tuesday night with the help of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The LSU gymnast and content star was one of the major stars of the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has made some bizarre decisions over the past few years, but teaming up with Megan Fox and Olivia Dunne in 2023 is about as good as it gets in terms of knowing what will go viral.

If we’re going to crush SI Swimsuit when it goes woke or gives the audience something it doesn’t want, we also have to tip the cap when the publication gets something right.

Well, Dunne is definitely not done sharing content from the shoot. She gave fans a behind the scenes look at herself in a black swimsuit as all the action went down.

Olivia Dunne is now a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star.

Olivia Dunne was already a star before she teamed up with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, but there’s no question the publication is helping her take things to the next level.

Appearing in SI Swimsuit is a huge accomplishment for any woman. It can also help really boost the profile of athletes.

Olivia Dunne is a star online. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Look at how Paige VanZant used it to help launch her online presence. She was famous in the UFC, did Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, became mega-famous online and the rest is history.

That’s not to say Olivia Dunne will do the same. She doesn’t seem overly interested in following VanZant’s model, but it’s clear the path can work.

Olivia Dunne continues to elevate her profile. She appeared in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

All we know for sure is Dunne’s content roll definitely isn’t slowing down. If anything, she’s only cranking things up. Whether it’s putting her flexibility on display or appearing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she knows how to generate attention.