Olivia Dunne Is Geared Up For LSU-Florida College World Series

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne is in Omaha and ready for tonight’s College World Series showdown between LSU and Florida.

Good luck, Gators.

Livvy’s been in town all week cheering on the Tigers, and she melted Instagram ahead of Saturday’s opener with a little inspiration.

“Geauxmaha,” she quizzically wrote before rocking some LSU gear.

Olivia Dunne goes viral ahead of LSU-Florida College World Series game

As if LSU wasn’t already riding a high after Tommy White’s extra inning tank the other night — now they have Olivia Dunne leading the wave from the stands.

Again, gooooood luck to my Gators. We are screwed. Sad, but it’s the world we live in. Hard enough to compete with LSU as is, but now you throw Olivia Dunne in the mix and it could be game over.

That above post, by the way, has gone insanely viral — even for a Livvy post. As of Saturday afternoon it already had a measly half-a-million likes, with that number figured to grow as first pitch approaches.

By the way, Dunne’s gonna have to make some hard choices come Sunday.

The LSU gymnast is scheduled to be in Nashville for her first NASCAR race Sunday night, but Game 2 is also scheduled for 7 p.m. — the exact same time as the Cup fellas go green.

Don’t know if now is the time to ditch the boys in Omaha, especially if they somehow lose tonight.

Decisions decisions.