Olivia Dunne Reveals Her Red Flags, And One Is Blatantly Wrong

Olivia Dunne apparently hates slow texters.

The LSU gymnast and social media superstar shared a video featuring her three big red flags when it comes to guys.

She’s not a fan of people with “huge screen time,” “slow” texters and dudes who apparently shop “a lot.”

Slow texting is a problem for Olivia Dunne.

While Olivia Dunne might make a lot of good points online and is known for pumping out regular content, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t call her out for this insanity.

First off, how can you have one red flag about a lot of screen time and a second one about not texting back fast enough.

If you’re a fast text, you’re probably on your phone all the time. That means you have high screen time. It doesn’t take a genius to understand her first two points seem to contradict each other.

Olivia Dunne doesn’t like slow texters. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There’s nothing wrong with being a slow texter.

Alright, buckle up and put a helmet on because I might take some serious shots with what I’m about to say:

You’re a crazy person if you expect immediate answers over text.

Now, there are some exceptions. If it’s an emergency, you’re linking up in a crowded era or you need an immediate answer on a time-sensitive subject, then you should respond in a timely manner.

Short of that, it really doesn’t matter. Unfortunately, instant gratification is now a feature among young people. It’s even worse for those who have grown up with phones. They simply don’t know anything different.

Olivia Dunne is simply wrong with this take.

If you text me, there is a very high chance I’m not responding until I have a free moment. I have this crazy thing called a job (shoutout to OutKick for keeping the lights on) and this other wild thing called a life to live (shoutout to the boys who are always down to drink some beer).

Your text can likely wait if there’s not an ICBM headed for my forehead. The world isn’t coming to an end, not every detail of your day is relevant and I’m just not going to respond until I have a free moment. And if you think I’m crazy, just know that’s how a lot of people are.

As a general rule of thumb, guys aren’t going to rush to their phones if they’re on the golf course, at the gun range or just drinking beer with the boys. Sorry, but it’s true. You think I’m going to start texting while me and my friends are debating WWIII hypotheticals that will almost certainly never happen? You better prepare for a reality check because whether or not Russia can hold Kaliningrad in the opening salvo (they definitely can’t) is simply more important and pressing.

It’s literally this tweet in real life.

my dad goes to a bar with his friends every friday and he makes a list of discussion topics pic.twitter.com/dbW0QdOwxP — kenzi (@kenzianidiot) December 3, 2022

Olivia Dunne is right about a lot, but on this topic, she couldn’t be less correct. Put your phones down and get to the texts later. If someone hits you with the dreaded double text, block them immediately. You don’t want that kind of energy in your life.

As for the rest of Dunne’s online presence, that’s not something you’ll find much disagreement over.