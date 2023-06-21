Olivia Dunne Scores NIL Phone Deal That Seems Destined To Fail

Videos by OutKick

Olivia Dunne has secured another bag thanks to an NIL deal with Motorola, but will it pay off for the phone company?

The LSU gymnast has multiple major ad deals, and you can add Motorola to the list, according to On3. She’s being paid to promote the razr+. On3 describes the phone “as modern and pocketable, the device has the largest external display of any flip phone ever made.”

It’s apparently “been a hit for creators.” That’s good. Always great to make a product for one of the tiniest niches in the entire world. Seems like a great way to move a lot of product!

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but seeing as how Dunne already makes millions annually, you can bet she’s being paid a lot for access to her millions of followers.

You can check out Dunne’s promo for the phone below.

@livvy Love my Infinite Black @Motorola US razr+ and its incredible Flex View feature! 💫 With its bendable functionality, my phone transforms into a tripod, allowing me to capture content on the move! Pre-order yours starting June 15th ✨ #FlipTheScript #razr ♬ original sound – Olivia Dunne

This Olivia Dunne has a high chance of being a dud.

Everyone reading this is likely a fan of Dunne’s content. Otherwise, you likely wouldn’t be here at this moment. So, don’t interpret this as slamming Olivia Dunne.

Not at all. Go get your money. If someone wants to pay you a bag of cash for a promo, do it. However, Motorola might be overplaying its hand here.

Are we supposed to believe people are going to rush out and buy a razr+ because Livvy Dunne hyped it up? That’s a stretch for me. That’s a huge stretch.

Olivia Dunne attends the motorola razr+ launch event. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Motorola)

Does Motorola have any influence?

When was the last time Motorola was relevant to young American phone consumers? 2007? I remember people having the Razr when I was young but that was when George W. Bush was still President.

I haven’t even heard the name Motorola in years. It’s all about the iPhone. Go to any college campus or high school in America – Dunne’s main demographic – and you’ll see more iPhones than you could possibly count. Apple simply has an iron grip on young consumers.

The razr+ literally looks like a small brick. Who is going to want to carry it around and flip it open? This isn’t 2005. It’s 2023. Efficiency is the name of the game, and the iPhone is the most efficient phone ever made. This seems to be a huge stretch for the phone company to try to break into a market aimed at “creators.” How many people are even in that category? 1,000? 5,000?

Olivia Dunne scores NIL deal with Motorola. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

We all enjoy Olivia Dunne’s content, and she’s very smart when it comes to making money. However, the idea Motorola is going to move a bunch of razr+ phones because Livvy posted about it is comical.