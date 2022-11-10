Olivia Dunne Hits Back At The NYT With Outstanding Photo

Olivia Dunne isn’t taking any garbage from The New York Times.

The NYT published an absurd column titled “New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells,” and the entire premise was that attractive women – like Olivia Dunne – are cashing in on their good looks. Can you believe attractive female athletes are allowed to profit? Yeah, a truly shocking development.

Well, Dunne returned some fire Wednesday night on her Instagram story. She dropped a snap of herself in her gymnastics gear, and wrote, “@nytimes is this too much?”

Olivia Dunne fires back at The New York Times. (Credit: Instagram/Olivia Dunne)

Olivia Dunne is an example of what we love about capitalism.

To be crystal clear, Olivia Dunne hasn’t done anything wrong. Only the truly insane think otherwise. This is the United States of America.

In this country, we celebrate capitalism. It’s what separates us from the savages around the world who love socialism and communism. They might hate money, but here in the USA and at OutKick, there’s no such thing as having too much money.

Dunne should be applauded for cashing in at a rate that exceeds seven figures annually. She found her lane, crushes it and keeps it incredibly PG. That’s why the “sex sells” claim is utterly ridiculous.

As someone who knows many porn stars – many of whom have helped OutKick – I have nothing against women getting paid, but there’s way any rational person can claim Olivia Dunne is selling sex.

Her social media is full of dancing videos, gymnastics pictures and the occasional swimsuit snap. There’s racier stuff in your standard PG-13 rom-com.

These are the facts. You can disagree with them, but it doesn’t change the reality of the situation.

Olivia Dunne should stay on the offense against these woke losers who apparently hate blonde women making some money on social media. If they truly hold that viewpoint, I hear Pyongyang is lovely this time of year. If that’s not good enough, check out Riyadh. You should be suitably protected from attractive millionaire women in both locations.