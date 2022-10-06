Brandi Love wants to help Tom Brady through his marriage troubles.

Reports are circulating that Brady and his wife Gisele have both hired divorce lawyers, and it looks like the power couple is speeding towards a split.

While that’s sad and unfortunate for everyone involved, the star of “This Ain’t Game of Thrones XXX” thinks she can be of service to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Love tweeted a graphic photo (way too graphic to share here) of herself having sex with a man and the guy had Brady’s face photoshopped on his fully naked body.

Brandi Love offers to have sex with Tom Brady. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

“Dear Mr McDreamy (Tom Brady) , I’m genuinely sorry to hear about the divorce. It’s probably the toughest thing for anyone, of any financial situation to go through. If you need a lap to cry in or If you need any help relaxing .. I can help. I’ve thought about how 4 a long time,” Love told her followers in the tweet.

She followed that up with, “I’m not a huge fan of reverse cowgirl in real life but for @TomBrady I’d do it.” The second photo was every bit as graphic as the first one.

Brandi Love offers to help Tom Brady through his marriage problems. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is in a tough situation.

As I said above, this is a tough time for everyone involved in the situation with Tom Brady. You never want to see anyone struggle in their personal life, especially when the duo has been married for so long and kids are in the picture. For context, Love herself is married and open about her love for her husband on social media.

However, if Brady’s divorce is inevitable, the “My Friend’s Hot Mom 37” cast member thinks she can help ease the pain for the Buccaneers quarterback.

Will Brady respond to her viral tweet? Time will tell, but she’s clearly shooting her shot.

Tom Brady’s marriage is reportedly in trouble. Will he get divorced? (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

I’ve also reached out to Brandi Love, who wrote a great guest piece for OutKick over the summer about her love of college sports being crushed due to woke politics, for some expanded thoughts on her offer. Make sure to check back for her comments once she gets back to me!