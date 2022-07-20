Porn star Brandi Love has a lot of thoughts about why she no longer loves college sports, and she’s here to exclusively share them with OutKick.

The “Broken Vows 2” actress recently made waves when she said she was out on college sports due to a lack of spirit.

Well, I reached out to Love to see if she would expand on her thoughts, and she’s bringing OutKick readers a special piece.

Take it away, Brandi!

My love of college football and basketball goes back a long way. It began as a kid because of my parents and certainly grew as I became an athlete and a college student myself. As an adult, my Twitter timeline became known for my weekly College Football picks (#BrandiLine) and for my love of the NCAA College Basketball Tournament.

My husband and I designed a whole room in our house specifically for watching college sports. We had oversized operable windows installed so we could generate cool / cold cross breezes. It was the only room that had an 80″ TV with a premium sound system specifically chosen for its ability to enhance crowd noise during a game. There was even a huge computer monitor mounted to the side wall which was connected to my laptop and controlled by a wireless mouse and keyboard attached to the custom Maize & Blue movie room seats. This was so I could live tweet during the games.

We were college football super-nuts!

I miss those days. Deeply.

Here’s what happened:

The NCAA & University System In The Past:

There was a time when the university system was rebellious FOR freedom. It rebelled against restrictions, against government overreach, against war and domestic impositions. The university system fostered a spirit of rebellion FOR free speech regardless of how offensive it might be to someone else. Even the feminist movement of the 60’s, which largely grew out of the university system, threw their bras into the “Freedom Trash Can”.

That was the spirit I looked forward to when I went to college. And thankfully, it was still alive and well when I arrived.

For me, going away to college represented the first time I felt truly “free.” I know my suitemates felt the same. We were a little nervous but filled with excitement and anticipation. We felt like we could finally be a little rebellious without our parents looking over our shoulders.

The University system supported that.

I was encouraged to question everything. To think critically. To experiment with ideas and become an individual free from the restraints of my parents, society and even my professors.

Yet, we were all united as Americans. We were all united as Chippewas (Central Michigan University). And in my family we were also united as Michigan Wolverines.

That was the school spirit.

Rebellious. Individuals. Poor. Scared Yet Excited.

Most importantly, fiercely united.

Almost – gasp – patriotic for our country & school.

Although there was an element of liberalism amongst the faculty at Central Michigan University, it was faint. It certainly wasn’t overly Marxist or political. Politics didn’t filter down to the students. Unless you were a political science major (I knew zero of them) you barely knew or cared who was currently in office.

College wasn’t about politics. Sports wasn’t about politics.

It was about our school kicking your school’s ass!

The NCAA & University System Today:

For me it all began to change in 2016 when the NCAA injected itself into a states rights issue in my then home state of North Carolina. The “Bathroom Bill” simply stated what most North Carolinians wanted defined. Penis havers needed to use the mens bathrooms and vagina havers needed to use the women’s. This shouldn’t be controversial.

Yet, the NCAA boycotted North Carolina and pulled the NCAA Basketball Tournament out of the state over it.

This one boycott changed the state of North Carolina forever, ruined it and is why I now call myself a Floridian.

See, college basketball is king in North Carolina. Not football. Not hockey. College Basketball.

It’s almost a religion.

Because of the NCAA’s boycott, the people in North Carolina voted for Democrat Roy Cooper. The bill was repealed.

Basketball returned and along with it a fiercely left wing ideology. I don’t even recognize the state I called home for 20+ years & raised my family in.

Fast forward and the past few years, and we’ve seen stories about college professors calling for the white people to be taken ‘out,’ conservative speakers being canceled and attacked on university campuses, professors have to battle over pronoun use, professors supporting BLM mob violence, and then there’s the whole COVID fiasco.

The universities and the NCAA have become the champions of anti-Americanism, against free speech, against individualism. They cheer for sameness, violence and forced compliance. They are the opposite of what they were just 30 years ago.

Try going to a University of Michigan football game wearing a MAGA hat.

I used to stand side by side with three other suite-mates at CMU football games; each of us wearing sweatshirts or hats that represented something we liked or believed in.

There was no threat of violence. There were genuine questions. People used to be interested and curious about what you liked or believed in. That’s what college was about. Differences. Exploration. Curiosity.

That’s how people developed lifelong friendships in college and came out different and more well rounded as people.

That’s all gone. The spirit that made college exciting and unifying is gone.

Not to mention the woke announcers and commercials, that’s why it’s hard for me to watch college football any longer.

I have nothing in common with the system and people playing. Other than winning the game, we share nothing in common.

How do you get excited for a university and system that despises you?

My own alma mater and that of my father would punish me for my beliefs and opinions.

How sad is that?