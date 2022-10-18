Porn Legend Rips Tom Brady’s Military/NFL Comparison

Porn star Kendra Lust wasn’t impressed with some recent comments from Tom Brady.

The Tampa Buccaneers QB has been in the news nonstop after ripping his offensive line as the team fell to 3-3, and he followed that up by comparing playing for millions of dollars in the NFL to being deployed while in the military.

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment for the military, and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion explained on his podcast.

However, Lust sees it just a bit differently.

“I am [a] huge fan but don’t like this,” Lust, who I’ve known for a few years, tweeted as she pointed out NFL players stay in great hotels, have access to cell phones, fly private and most importantly, it’s a choice.

While it’s definitely a choice to join the military, most deployments aren’t voluntary. You get told where to go and you simply do it.

Does Kendra Lust have a good point?

It's definitely hard to argue with Kendra Lust on this one. While I don't think Tom Brady actually believes throwing a football is like getting shot at, it's not a great comparison.

Outside of the team angle, being in the military isn’t really like playing in the NFL. Our brave service members don’t make insane money, they’re shipped out all over the world and they don’t get a fraction of the attention they deserve.

There’s also the fact NFL players don’t fly into war zones and risk death around the clock, but that’s just a minor detail. I think it’s safe to say Kendra Lust hit the nail on the head with her response.

