Olivia Dunne Fires Back After Rival Sydney Smith Calls Her Out

Olivia Dunne doesn’t care what Sydney Smith thinks — it’s all just silly noise to the LSU gymnast.

Or, as she put it from a random stoop in New York City late Friday, it’s nothing but childish gossip.

Olivia Dunne tunes out the outside noise

That’s #MyGymnast. Olivia Dunne hears the haters and instead of biting back, shoots off a passive aggressive Instagram post without mentioning names.

That’s how you get to the top of the influencer mountain. You play the game, but you play it your way and by your own rules.

For those who missed it, Sydney Smith — an OutKick OG, by the way — accused Livvy of copying her content earlier in the week on TikTok.

The Southern Connecticut State gymnast has bene coming hard for Dunne for months now, with an ever-growing social media following and an uncanny ability to go viral on TikTok.

The two have seemingly been on a collision course all summer, with each respective gymnast trading barbs every single week. Things hit a peak Thursday, though, when Smith called out Olivia Dunne by name and then tagged her in the post.

Whoooooof.

It took a little more than 24 hours, but Dunne responded with the above Instagram post. Nothing big or flashy, but certainly effective. Sydney Smith is nothing but a gossip girl to the richest college athlete in America.

You’re gonna need to fight harder than that to catch Olivia Dunne.