Olivia Dunne And LSU Teammate Miss Bikini Season, Zach Wilson Under Fire For Bye Week Trip & The Kay Adams-Shams Sexual Tension Is Off The Charts

Videos by OutKick

How’s my day going, you ask? Well, every Friday the First Lady kicks me out of my house for the morning (which is perhaps something I should look into?), so I usually go to a coffee shop to write yet another Olivia Dunne story work.

I chose a new one today just up the road in Daytona right across from the speedway, and I’ve never made a worse decision.

The coffee’s fine. The bagel was OK. But the five — FIVE — girls behind the bar running the show will not stop giggling. Just constantly laughing, at anything and everything, at full volume.

It’s not like this is a big place, either. I’m all for some good camaraderie (not really, I’d prefer everyone just be quiet if we’re being honest), but this is unreal. I forgot my headphones, too, so I’m just stuck here listening to the comedy hour going on 30-feet away.

So yeah, that’s how it’s going.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps — the one where we all just do our best to act somewhat interested until we finally say enough is enough and pour the first drink of the day at 3:45 and justify it by saying something dumb like “When in Rome.”

We’re gonna check in with Elena Arenas, the LSU teammate and best friend of someone named Olivia Dunne, here in a bit. Elena misses summer and you will too.

Zach Wilson is under fire this week because he spent the bye week in Utah with his smokeshow girlfriend apple-picking and pumpkin-patching. When your girl asks you to do go to a pumpkin patch on a non-Saturday or Sunday in October, you go. Pretty simple.

We’ll also welcome back Kay Adams to our class today because the sexual tension between her and Shams Charania on her morning show reached a boiling point yesterday.

Just get it over with, guys. Goodness gracious.

OK, that’s good enough for now. Pour a drink, “because it’s five-o’clock somewhere,” and settle in for a Friday ‘Cap!

LSU gymnasts Elena Arenas and Olivia Dunne miss summer

They might, but I surely don’t. I was actually thinking about this last night …

Fake Fall in Florida is by far the worst season we get down here. If you know, you know.

We just had like six straight days of low-70s during the day and 50s and 60s at night. It was awesome. The humidity was gone, and so were the mosquitoes. My back deck was open for business again for the first time in forever.

I got so used to it and then BAM — I went out last night to watch the awful Bucs-Bills game and it was humid as hell and I’m pretty sure I got Malaria. And the worst part was, I lost some of the immunity I’d built up during summer to the heat and humidity, so I was pretty much miserable.

So no, I don’t miss summer. Not at all. Elena Arenas and Olivia Dunne do, though, so that’s worth something I reckon:

Zach Wilson under attack for being a good (and smart) boyfriend

Welcome back to Nightcaps, Elena Arenas and Olivia Dunne! Feel like OutKick doesn’t do enough Olivia Dunne content, so I’m glad we could squeeze her in. You’re welcome.

Maybe we’ll try to throw Paige Spiranac a bone next?

Speaking of throwing bones, Jets QB Zach Wilson spent his bye week out in Utah introducing model girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno to mom and dad, and also apparently doing a little apple-picking and pumpkin-patching.

You know, the usual fall crap we do with our wife/girlfriend because A) it makes them happy, and B) it earns us some much-needed credit during football season.

I went to a pumpkin patch last Tuesday with my wife and then took her and my daughter to some harvest festival last Sunday morning before football. If I have to walk through a corn maze for 30 minutes to be able to watch football with Scott Hanson for seven straight hours, then sign me up. Easy call.

Anyway, Zach Wilson spent his bye not doing football things and that angered some in the insufferable NY media:

.@ShaunMorash thinks Zach Wilson shouldn't have left on his bye week…and finally he gets @EvanRobertsWFAN to defend Wilson! pic.twitter.com/MPQfjXo1Ah — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) October 26, 2023

Kay Adams and Shams Charania can’t stop oozing sexual tension

Jets fans are so delusional. So, so delusional.

I actually like Zach Wilson, but the most important stretch of his career? Do you guys really think the Jets have any shot at making the playoffs this year? Come on. Can we please just be real for a second?

The Jets are not making the playoffs. They barely beat the terrible Broncos and then it took 17 Jalen Hurts interceptions to win the next game.

It’s not happening. The Bills are too good. The Dolphins are too good. It’s not the most important stretch of Zach Wilson’s career, and even if it was, him spending a few days in Utah with his hot girlfriend isn’t gonna stop him from beating the Giants.

I’m pretty sure Nicolette could take snaps Sunday and beat the Giants.

Now, let’s get to Kay Adams and Shams. These two have been fawning over each other for like a year now, with Kay at one point telling the NBA Insider she’d like to bear his children.

Our Queen kicked it up another notch this week when she pulled the ultimate high school-flirt move and playfully grabbed his phone on air yesterday. Shams looks mortified, Kay looks horny AF and at this point I’m just begging these two to get a room so we can all move on.

bro please take this girl out



it's stressin me out, the biggest fumble of all time — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) October 26, 2023

Russell Wilson, Waffle House & Sports Jeopardy fail

Amen, Nati Sports. Get with the program, Shams.

OK, rapid-fire time so we can go back to mailing the rest of the day in.

Let’s start it off with my favorite QB in the NFL — Dangerous Russell Wilson! Mr. Unlimited took wife Ciara to a Waffle House for her birthday bash, renting out the entire place because it’s her favorite joint.

Some may say it’s sweet. I say it’s such a dick move by Russ for just taking away a Waffle House from the rest of us peasants for a stupid birthday party.

We don’t get much in life. We can’t afford much, especially in Joe’s economy. But Waffle House is something Americans far and wide can get behind, and for Russell Wilson to just take it away for hours at a time is so on brand it hurts.

Puke. Spare me. Spare us.

Next!

Let’s now head out west to California, where a high school basketball ref unleashed holy hell on a coach and decked him into next week.

Gloves up!

From TMZ:

At some point in the second half, witnesses claim Oak Hills head coach Rob Alexander got upset with referee Brandon Knapper over his officiating … and an argument ensued.

In a clip we obtained of the game, 26-year-old Knapper — a former college basketball player at West Virginia, Eastern Kentucky and Cal State San Bernardino — can be seen approaching Alexander near Oak Hills’ bench and briefly talking to him … before unleashing his fist on the coach’s face.

For those counting at home, that’s two brawls at high school sporting events in California this week alone. What a hellscape.

Mean right-hook, though.

Finally, let’s check in on the sports Jeopardy scene:

Ever wonder who doesn’t watch the Super Bowl?…. Here is your answer. pic.twitter.com/0Zm9fbksJA — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) October 27, 2023

Take us home, Alexis Loomans

I’ll give them that last one because even I didn’t know, although I did assume it was hockey so I would’ve still gotten it right. At least the one guy got the first one. Other than that, brutal.

Shrimp Worters is one hell of a name, by the way. For those who don’t know about Shrimp, he was born in 1900, played 12 seasons and, at 5-3, was apparently the shortest player to ever play in the NHL.

At least that’s what Wikipedia tells me.

Incredible. Shrimp sadly died of throat cancer at 57. What a guy.

In honor of the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party tomorrow, let’s have UF QB Graham Mertz’s model girlfriend, Alexis Loomans, do the honors today.

Let’s go have a weekend.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Could Olivia Dunne and Elena Arenas beat Shrimp Worters in a fight? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.