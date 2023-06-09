Oklahoma Softball Players Tell ESPN The Real Source Of Joy Is Religion

Videos by OutKick

The Oklahoma softball team lost one game this season en route to a historic national championship Thursday night, but that wasn’t their biggest win of the day. Nope. That came hours later when an ESPN reporter asked a simple question and didn’t realize the sermon he was about to get.

Buckle up, and get ready to start your day with our lord and savior!

Oklahoma wins college world series, then gives incredible sermon to ESPN question

My goodness. Anyone else ready to run through a brick wall this morning?

There are some many incredible quotes here I don’t even know where to begin. The best part by far, though, is how all four girls channel the same thought with just a tad different perspective.

The second best part, obviously, is the fact that the original question came from an ESPN reporter. Nothing against the reporter — frankly I have no idea who he is — but when you blurt out ESPN nowadays it’s an automatic gag from most sane people in the country.

Anyone remember how they celebrated Women’s History Month? With transgender swimmer Lia Thomas, of course.

Anyway, enough of ESPN. I don’t wanna bog us down after that sermon.

How do you keep the joy for that long?

“The only way you can have a joy that doesn’t fade away is from the Lord.”

Boom. Didn’t see that coming, did you? Obviously, most college kids start out most of their interviews by thanking God, and that’s great. Love it every time. But then they just move on to the next thing.

Not our Oklahoma girls, though. Hat’s off to Grace Lyons, Jayda Coleman and Alyssa Britto — you three nailed it from start to finish and didn’t let up.

Thanks for an incredible season and for an even more incredible way to start a Friday.

“We have an eternity of joy with our Father, and I’m so excited about that.”