Oklahoma Becomes First To Oust SEC Team From World Series With 5-1 Win Over Aggies

Oklahoma became the first non-Southeastern Conference baseball team to eliminate an SEC team from the College World Series on Wednesday afternoon with a 5-1 win over Texas A&M in Omaha, Nebraska.

Auburn was eliminated by fellow SEC West member Arkansas, 11-1, on Tuesday.

Arkansas (45-20) and Ole Miss (39-22) of the SEC West play at 7 p.m. eastern Wednesday on ESPN. If Ole Miss wins, it advances to the CWS best-of-three championship series against Oklahoma beginning Saturday. Arkansas must beat Ole Miss on Wednesday and Thursday to reach the title series.

Oklahoma (45-22) is 3-0 at the CWS as is Ole Miss. Texas A&M, which won the SEC West this season, finishes at 44-20.

The championship series starts at 7 p.m. eastern time Saturday with a 2 p.m. game on Sunday. A third game – if necessary – will be at 7 p.m. Monday. Oklahoma will be playing for its first national championship in baseball since 1994. It won its only other baseball national crown in 1951. The Sooners are in their first World Series since 2010.

Oklahoma established their dominance early on Wednesday by taking a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a three-run home run by Jimmy Crooks, who also hit a three-run home run on Friday in Oklahoma’s CWS opening, 13-8 win over Texas A&M.

Oklahoma starter David Sandlin struck out nine of the first 12 batters he faced and finished with a career-high 12 strikeouts through seven innings for the win to go to 9-4. He allowed five hits and one run with one walk through seven innings.

The Sooners took a 4-0 lead in the third inning when Peyton Graham doubled and scored on an RBI ground out by Blake Roberston. Oklahoma made it 5-0 in the fifth on an RBI single by Tanner Tredaway.

Ryan Prager took the loss for the Aggies (44-20). He allowed four hits and four runs in two and a third innings.