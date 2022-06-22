Arkansas Eliminates Auburn 11-1 And Will Play Ole Miss Again At College World Series

A couple of teams that could not win a game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, last month find themselves on the verge of reaching the College World Series championship series in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday.

Arkansas, which went 0-for-2 in Hoover, eliminated Auburn, 11-1, Tuesday night at Charles Schwab Field to reach a rematch with Ole Miss, which lost a SEC Tournament play-in game and barely got a bid to the NCAA Tournament with the 33rd and last at-large bid for the 64-team field.

Arkansas (45-20) and Ole Miss (39-22) play at 7 p.m. eastern Wednesday.

Arkansas, which lost 13-5 to Ole Miss on Monday night, must beat the Rebels to force another game against them on Thursday to reach the championship series. Ole Miss, which is 7-0 in the NCAA Tournament and 2-0 in Omaha, can reach the title series with a win Wednesday night. Should it lose, it can advance to the title series with a win Thursday night.

Texas A&M, one of a record four SEC West teams to reach Omaha, eliminated Notre Dame, 5-1, on Tuesday afternoon in an elimination game. The Aggies (44-19) will play Oklahoma (44-22) at 2 p.m. eastern on Wednesday and must beat the Sooners (2-0 in Omaha) in that game and on Thursday to advance to the championship series.

Arkansas sophomore right-hander Will McEntire held Auburn to three hits and one run through seven innings for the win to go to 2-2. He struck out nine and walked one.

Chris Lanzilli’s RBI single in the third put the Razorbacks up 2-0 before Robert Moore’s two-run double made it 4-0. Michael Turner hit a two-run double in the fourth for a 6-0 lead, and Lanzilli’s two-run home run made it 8-0 in the inning. Turner added an RBI single in the sixth for a 9-0 advantage.

Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Braydon Webb doubled and scored on Peyton Stovall’s single off Auburn starter Mason Barnett, who took the loss to fall to 3-3 after allowing five hits and four runs in two and two-thirds innings. Auburn finished 43-22.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“For all those Ole Miss fans out there that wanted Mike Bianco fired about six weeks ago, they better be figuring out where they’re going to build that statue of him out there in front of that ballpark. That’s kind of where it is right now.”

-ESPN announcer and former LSU pitcher Ben McDonald while broadcasting the Texas A&M-Notre Dame game on Tuesday. McDonald’s catcher at LSU in 1988 and ’89 was Bianco, whose future as Ole Miss’ baseball coach was in doubt after a 7-14 start in SEC play this season.