Texas A&M Baseball Survives Notre Dame Behind Pitcher Nathan Dettmer And Pringles

You can’t eat just one Pringles potato chip, Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said this season when he noticed his players munching on the chips during games in the dugout.

And he recently added that you can’t score just one run in an inning either or win just one game at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Well, the Aggies won their second CWS game Tuesday afternoon, 5-1, to eliminate Notre Dame at Charles Schwab Field. The Aggies (44-19) won their first CWS game on Sunday, eliminating rival Texas, 10-2, after losing their CWS opener, 13-8, to Oklahoma.

Texas A&M advances to a 2 p.m. eastern game Wednesday on ESPN against Oklahoma (44-22) as all four Southeastern Conference West teams that reached Omaha remain.

A fifth SEC team would be in Omaha, but Notre Dame beat SEC regular season champion Tennessee in a best-of-three Super Regional in Knoxville. The Irish finished 41-18.

Action continues at the CWS on Tuesday night when Auburn (43-21) plays Arkansas (44-20) in an SEC West duel at 7 eastern in an elimination game on ESPN2.

Ole Miss (39-22) of the SEC West is 2-0 in Omaha and 7-0 in the NCAA Tournament and next plays on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the Auburn-Arkansas winner.

Texas A&M sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer shut out Notre Dame through seven innings and limited the Irish to three hits and no walks with six strikeouts for the win to go to 6-3. He watched the end of the game with a can of Pringles next to him.