Texas A&M Baseball Survives Notre Dame Behind Pitcher Nathan Dettmer And Pringles

You can’t eat just one Pringles potato chip, Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said this season when he noticed his players munching on the chips during games in the dugout.

And he recently added that you can’t score just one run in an inning either or win just one game at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Well, the Aggies won their second CWS game Tuesday afternoon, 5-1, to eliminate Notre Dame at Charles Schwab Field. The Aggies (44-19) won their first CWS game on Sunday, eliminating rival Texas, 10-2, after losing their CWS opener, 13-8, to Oklahoma.

Texas A&M advances to a 2 p.m. eastern game Wednesday on ESPN against Oklahoma (44-22) as all four Southeastern Conference West teams that reached Omaha remain.

A fifth SEC team would be in Omaha, but Notre Dame beat SEC regular season champion Tennessee in a best-of-three Super Regional in Knoxville. The Irish finished 41-18.

Action continues at the CWS on Tuesday night when Auburn (43-21) plays Arkansas (44-20) in an SEC West duel at 7 eastern in an elimination game on ESPN2.

Ole Miss (39-22) of the SEC West is 2-0 in Omaha and 7-0 in the NCAA Tournament and next plays on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the Auburn-Arkansas winner.

Texas A&M sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer shut out Notre Dame through seven innings and limited the Irish to three hits and no walks with six strikeouts for the win to go to 6-3. He watched the end of the game with a can of Pringles next to him.

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau has been on the LSU beat since 1998 with multiple outlets in Louisiana, prior to that he had covered both Auburn and Alabama. He won first place for his game feature on LSU's upset at Florida last season from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). He was also named Beat Writer of Year, by Louisiana Sports Writers Association in July; placed in three Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) categories – Beat Writer, Explanatory, Game Coverage – last spring. Guilbeau was also the FWAA first-place winner for columns in 2017 and was also the top overall winner in 2016 FWAA placing first for his game story, second in columns, and receiving honorable mention for features.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here