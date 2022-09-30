Ohio State Might Beat Rutgers By 100 After Dropping A Fire Hype Video

Rutgers might not want to bother taking the field against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes will take the field at home Saturday afternoon against the Scarlet Knights, and judging from the hype video OSU dropped, this one is over before it even starts.

Fire up the video below and inject it right into your soul.

𝐜𝐡.𝐕 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 🎥🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/L4PMHfYNii — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 29, 2022

As I’ve said many times, nobody does hype content like Ohio State does. That’s just a fact. The Buckeyes blew the doors off against Wisconsin last week, and even I can admit that’s the truth.

OSU has Hollywood levels of production for hype videos, and this one for the matchup against Rutgers was no exception.

Hearing Ryan Day drop, “One game at a time. Remember the goal. One game at a time. Stick together. Don’t forget what got you right here, right now” had me ready to roll, and I’m a guy who lives to hate OSU.

Ohio State drops awesome hype video for the Rutgers game. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The spread for the game is -40.5 in favor of the Buckeyes, and it might as well be -100 if this hype video is a preview of things to come.

The Scarlet Knights are going to get run right off the field like Wisconsin was last weekend. I feel bad for them before a single snap has been taken.

Will Ohio State dominate Rutgers Saturday afternoon in Columbus? (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

OSU is a juggernaut, and unfortunately for Rutgers, they’re next up to hit the buzzsaw.