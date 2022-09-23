Wisconsin And Ohio State Release Epic Dueling Hype Videos

Ohio State and Wisconsin dropped some awesome hype videos ahead of a highly-anticipated Saturday matchup.

The Badgers are traveling to Columbus to play the third-ranked Buckeyes under the lights at 7:30 EST, and it’s hands down the best Big Ten game of the weekend.

As we all know, you can’t have a major college football game without some hype content, and the Badgers and Buckeyes didn’t let fans down.

Wisconsin and Ohio State release awesome hype videos. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Wisconsin fired off a hype Thursday night ahead of potentially pulling off a historic upset, and quoted the great Ronald Reagan with a caption that read, “When you can’t make them see the light, make them feel the heat.”

Whenever you get to quote Reagan in a college football hype video, you know you’re doing something right. Check out the awesome video below.

When you can’t make them see the light, make them feel the heat. pic.twitter.com/WczLBlXnOb — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 23, 2022

Not to be outdone by anyone, Ohio State continued the program’s trend of having the best hype videos in college football.

It’s truly a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart.

𝐜𝐡.𝐈𝐕 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 🎥🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/pzgottWvmF — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 22, 2022

This is the kind of energy college football fans get up for. Ohio Stadium is going to be on fire Saturday night in Columbus, and OSU and Wisconsin fans will be fired up and ready for battle.

These hype videos are the perfect pregame content to get people fired up and excited.

Ohio State is favored against Wisconsin. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

I hate the Buckeyes more than I hate most things in life, but even I – a passionate Wisconsin man – can admit that hype video brought the heat. It was awesome.

Now, Ohio State didn’t quote Reagan like Wisconsin did. So, that’s a knock against them, but overall, both teams brought their A-games.

Will Wisconsin beat Ohio State? (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

With the hype videos injected into our souls, it’s time to get down to the game Saturday night. I can’t wait. Make sure to check back Saturday morning or my official Wisconsin/Ohio State prediction. Will we pull off the upset? You’ll all find out tomorrow.