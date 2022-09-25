Wisconsin Needs To Make A Major Change After Blowout Ohio State Loss

Ohio State destroyed Wisconsin late Saturday night, and it feels like the Badgers have hit a new low.

The Buckeyes humiliated Paul Chryst and company to the tune of 52-21, but it was much worse than the score might indicate. Late in the third quarter, the Buckeyes were up 45-7, and QB Graham Mertz finished the game with an embarrassing total of 94 passing yards.

Wisconsin fans across the country had PTSD flashbacks to the 2014 Big Ten Title game.

Wisconsin lost in completely unacceptable fashion.

It’s one thing to lose to a great team, which Ohio State clearly is. Wisconsin fans can accept not beating a national championship contender with a Heisman-contender at QB.

What we can’t tolerate and should never tolerate is getting blown out by any team. That’s completely unacceptable, and it falls on the head coach.

The game Saturday night in Columbus was over before it even really started. OSU hung 21 unanswered points on Wisconsin in the first 12 minutes of the game.

If there’s one thing we really have prided ourselves on over the past few years, it’s our defense, and we looked like a high school squad trying to stop C.J. Stroud and his teammates.

The Badgers are now 2-2 with a bad loss to Washington State and a completely unacceptable loss to Ohio State. As a lifelong fan, I’ve seen enough. Something has to change and it has to change immediately.

Is it time for the Badgers to make a coaching change?

Unfortunately, I’m not sure it’s as easy as just getting rid of Paul Chryst, and the reality is that he’s not going to get fired.

Chryst has won 72.8% of his games in Madison. The Badgers aren’t firing him. It’s not going to happen.

However, we have a major problem when we get blown out on national TV and can’t even beat a team like Washington State at home.

While Chryst might have a relatively impressive winning percentage, Wisconsin is 15-9 in our last 24 games. Is any fan okay with that record? Does anyone want to defend it?

The answer should be no across the board.

Again, losing happens when you take the field against an elite team. We didn’t just lose. Wisconsin looked completely and totally unprepared. Ohio State was never challenged at any point.

Is Jim Leonhard the best option on the table for Wisconsin?

At this point, Chryst stepping aside at the end of the season might be the best for everyone. Jim Leonhard is going to be a head coach somewhere, and he might as well get a crack in Madison.

A win percentage of 62.5% over our last 24 games is a complete joke. It’s honestly insulting to Wisconsin football fans everywhere.

With games remaining against Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue, Maryland, Iowa and Nebraska, it’s not impossible to see Wisconsin finishing 6-6.

If anything like that happens, Chryst needs to do the right thing and step aside. Clearly, Wisconsin needs a change, and I’m not afraid to call for it.

P.S.: This take didn’t age well at all. Hand up. I accept complete responsibility for the terrible prediction.