Ohio State Releases Chilling Hype Video For The Michigan State Game

Ohio State’s hype video for the Michigan State game will have fans ready to run through a wall.

The Buckeyes play the Spartans on the road Saturday afternoon, and if things go according to plan, the game shouldn’t be close.

If the hype video dropped by Ryan Day’s squad is a sign of things to come, OSU might as well not even take the field.

𝐜𝐡.𝐕𝐈 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐮𝐢𝐭 🎥🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/mghwaMvpCz — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 6, 2022

As I’ve said many times, nobody does the hype game better than Ohio State. The program drops videos that could legit be trailers for Hollywood films.

There are a lot of teams that drop a lot of great hype content, but the Buckeyes are simply on a different level.

Whenever OSU drops a hype video, you know the team is going to throw straight heat.

Ohio State plays Michigan State on the road Saturday. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State is currently a -27 favorite against the Spartans on the road, and after this hype video, I might have to smash the Buckeyes.

There’s no shot this game is going to be close if this is the kind of energy OSU is entering Spartan Stadium with.

Ohio State drops electric hype video for Michigan State game. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buckle up because the Ohio State/Michigan State game might get ugly. There’s a high chance it’s over before it even starts. At the very least this hype video guarantees OSU fans are amped up by kickoff.