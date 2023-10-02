Ohio State Hosting Bryce James In Never-Ending Quest To House A James Family Hooper

Videos by OutKick

If at first (or second) you don’t succeed, try again with the James family. At least that’s the approach of Ohio State who missed out on LeBron James and son Bronny, but hopes to land a third James, Bryce.

The Buckeyes are set to host Bryce James, a 2025 recruit considered by most major recruiting outlets as a four-star recruit, this coming weekend. Per Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch, Bryce’s visit will be of the “unofficial” variety. He’s expected to be present in Columbus when the Buckeyes football team hosts Maryland on Saturday.

Hello, Twitter. The #Buckeyes will host Bryce James, Lebron's son, on an unofficial visit this weekend, I've learned. Story: https://t.co/qJ20vetk53 — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) October 2, 2023

Seeing a James on the Buckeye sideline shouldn’t be all that surprising. LeBron makes his way to Columbus seemingly anytime the Buckeyes host a game with national interest. And he’s remained close to both the football and basketball programs, even gifting the Buckeyes custom cleats ahead of last season’s showdown with Michigan.

*They needed more than new cleats when they hosted the Wolverines.

When the slim possibility existed that teenage LeBron could potentially spend at least a year in college and briefly put the NBA on hold, Ohio State was atop his list.

Bryce James is set to visit Ohio State this weekend. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

LBJ hooping in Columbus with a side of Econ courses wasn’t happening. And neither was James’ oldest son, Bronny, heading to C-Bus instead of hometown school USC.

Despite Ohio State’s best efforts to land Bronny, the current college freshman opted for the Trojans. Must’ve been tough choosing LA over Columbus. Maybe he likes high gas prices? Anyways, the Buckeyes finished second, making OSU 0-for-2 in their quest to land a James hooper.

Now, their attention turns to Bryce, a 6’4” junior guard who already has scholarship offers from USC and Duquesne.

If the third time’s not the charm, the Buckeyes likely won’t stop their pursuit of bringing the James gang back to Ohio. LeBron has an 8-year-old daughter, Zhuri, who will likely soon have a ticket of her own to Columbus.

