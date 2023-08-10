LeBron James’ Son, Bryce, Is Headed To Notre Dame…High School

Videos by OutKick

Bryce James is following in the footsteps of greats like Joe Montana, Jerome Bettis, LaPhonso Ellis and more by enrolling in Notre Dame.

Actually, scratch that.

LeBron James’ youngest son is Notre Dame bound, but it’s not that Notre Dame.

After playing his first two high school season’s at Chatsworth, California’s Sierra Canyon, Bryce James is transferring to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California. The school, which carries the nickname “Knights,” and not “Fighting Irish,” is the defending Division 1 California Interscholastic Federation State champions.

It’s a step up in competition for the 16-year-old James, who is widely considered a four-star prospect by most recruiting outlets.

Bryce James Is Already Enrolled

James played alongside his brother, Bronny, the past two seasons. But ever since Bronny James graduated and accepted a scholarship to USC, rumors swirled that Bryce would play somewhere other than Sierra Canyon.

It was assumed he would continue his high school career at Campbell Hall, not Notre Dame. In fact, he briefly enrolled at the school in May and even took part in summer practices with the hoops team. But on Wednesday, SBLiveSports’ Tarek Fattal reported that Bryce toured ND in late July, has already enrolled at the school and unenrolled from Campbell Hall.

Bronny James and his brother Bryce James had been teammates at Sierra Canyon. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

At Notre Dame, Bryce James, a Junior, will be teammates with another four-star recruit, Mercy Miller. He’s the son of rapper Master P.

James is listed as a shooting guard. He currently holds scholarship offers from Duquesne and USC.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF