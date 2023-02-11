Oh No – Someone Put A Chiefs Logo On The Rocky Statue

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City Chiefs fans were warned. They had one job to do, or should I say not do.

Heck, even their star tight end Travis Kelce yelled at them about it.

Do.Not.Mess.With.The.Rocky.Statue

Yes, what has become a fabled story of jinx-meets-real-world-ramifications, Philadelphia’s Rocky statue – based on the iconic underdog boxing character played by Sylvester Stallone, has once again been desecrated.

Someone has put a Chiefs flag on Rocky.

Time to put all my money on the Eagles to win.

THE ROCKY CURSE

Anyone who has ever played or followed sports knows that superstitions run very deep during Championship runs.

Whether it’s players not shaving their beards, or wearing the same pair of socks, or just going through the same daily routine every game day – athletes try to bring as much good juju as they possibly can.

So, the last thing the Kansas City Chiefs wanted was to do was to disrupt the Rocky statue. They already have a tough enough battle against them in the Philadelphia Eagles, they don’t need any other mystic forces against them.

See, the problem with messing with the Rocky statue is that it has turned out absolutely TERRIBLE for the Eagles’ opponents nearly every single time.

Just look at these facts:

Historically it has not turned out well for Eagles opponents after messing with the Rocky statue. (Twitter)

The last 4 times an opponent’s apparel covered the Rocky statue, that team loss.

This year alone you had both Giants and 49ers fans mess with Rocky and well, they have been golfing for weeks now while the Eagles are in Arizona right now getting ready to play for the Lombardi Trophy.

Not ideal.

What’s even worse – Travis Kelce LITERALLY told Chiefs fans to not do it. He even dropped an F bomb in his stern message to them. Yet, it apparently fell on deaf ears.

“Chiefs fans. Do not touch the f***** Rocky memorial. Definitely don’t put an 87 on there.” 😂



-Travis Kelce doesn’t want the Chiefs to lose because of the Rocky statue jersey jinx. Jason believes a Philly fan put the 49ers and Giants jerseys on Rocky. 🤣Good @newheightshow 🎥 pic.twitter.com/gUN2CIc8Xa — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 2, 2023

BUT WAIT A MINUTE…

Hold up just one second though.

Chiefs fans can’t be THAT stupid can they?

I understand we live in the era of social media where trolling is a lifestyle and people love stirring controversy up.

But are we witnessing #ChiefsGate?

Could this person actually be an Eagles fan dressed up as a Chiefs fan?

Why on Earth would a Chiefs fan not only mess with the Rocky statue ahead of the biggest game ever, but also take a photo of it and then post it on social media for all to see? Maybe he was trying to be the first so that if the Chiefs do win he can gain Chiefs fame by being able to say that he broke the Rocky curse.

A fair point. A strong move. But is it worth the risk?

Apparently it is.

The Twitter user who posted the photo is “makersmarsman.” A quick scroll thru his Twitter timeline shows that he is indeed a diehard Chiefs fan.

This is either going to go great or absolutely terrible for him.