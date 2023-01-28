It’s Personal: 49ers Fans Calling QB ‘Brocky Purdy’ And Dressed Up Rocky Statue In Gear

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia Eagles fans are livid after a San Francisco 49ers fan dressed the famed ‘Rocky’ statue in a Niners shirt.

If anyone knows anything about Philly, that’s a big no-no. Those fans are psychotic over their love and appreciation of Rocky. Seriously. I believe Eagles fans care more about the Rocky statue than the Liberty Bell. And to have someone tarnish the iconic Philly image? Whew, not great.

Of course that’s if I actually was a fan of Philadelphia. Of which I am not. So, kudos and props on the troll job by whichever San Fran fan pulled it off!

Someone covered Philadelphia’s Rocky statue with a San Francisco 49ers shirt. (Twitter: DiBirdsBlog)

PHILLY FANS LOVE THEIR ROCKY STATUE

I’m not entirely sure what the infatuation with Rocky Balboa is for Philadelphians.

Maybe it’s the underdog, never give up aspect. Or it could be the dominance that he had when he was on his game. Either way, they covet the Rocky statue that is now found at the bottom of the “Rocky stairs” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

So for a Niners fan to desecrate the ‘holy Rock?’ Tomorrow’s NFC Championship game has now become personal. Philly fans are going to lose their absolute minds. It’s now become a grudge match. Might not have been the smartest move to give any sort of additional motivation to the Eagles and their home field crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

But it doesn’t end there.

Brock Purdy was picked last in the 2022 NFL Draft. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

BROCK-Y! BROCK-Y!

The 49ers faithful have started calling their aspiring quarterback Brock Purdy with the nickname “Brocky!”

Oh my God tomorrow is going to be mayhem.

The only thing better is if the Niners start blasting the Rocky theme song, “Gonna Fly Now” during warmups.

A Twitter user designed a Rocky-inspired movie poster featuring Brock Purdy. (Twitter: @Random49ers)

And just like Sylvester Stallone’s portrayal of Rocky Balboa, Purdy has had to prove naysayers and doubters wrong all season. After being chosen with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, he has laid it all on the line and stepped up after both quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance went down this season with injuries. It has worked – the Niners have won 12 in a row.

He’s now just one game more win away from getting that main event title match – in this case, a Super Bowl appearance.

But what Brocky Purdy will show up? The one that Stallone portrayed in Rocky 1? Or Rocky 2?