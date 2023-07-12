Oh No! Bud Light Received ‘Death Star’ At Costco, Which Is Bad News

Videos by OutKick

Bud Light may be receiving the Star Wars treatment from Costco — and, unfortunately, it’s coming from the Dark Side.

Several social media sleuths have uncovered the dreaded ‘star of death’ — AKA the Death Star — on Bud Light cases at various Costco locations. For those who don’t wine & dine at the popular store, that usually means an item will not be restocked once it runs out.

Bottom line: get it while you can, because it ain’t coming back.

At Costco this morning, practically giving away Bud Light. pic.twitter.com/tsyymCZjT5 — colleen 🗣 (@plineytheelder) July 1, 2023

COSTCO says… STAR OF DEATH for Bud Light * it will not be restocked. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/hWYTXEckDA — SHARKINTHEWATER (@s_h_a_r_k_e_y) July 11, 2023

Could Costco move on from Bud Light?

Now, I’m not sure it’s even been completely verified what each and every Costco ‘death star’ actually means. But, according to the Western Journal, there are some tea leaves to follow.

Marie Clark, editor of the shopping site CostContessa, spoke about it last fall, according to the WJ.

“On Costco price tags, if you see an asterisk in the upper right-hand corner, this indicates an item won’t be restocked,” Clark said in a September 2022 interview on the food-centered website TheKitchn.

Some Reddit users also pointed out Tuesday that the star could indicate Costco is just nixing the 16 oz cans of Bud Light, not the brew all together.

Regardless, it’s not great news in a growing tidal wave of bad news for the once-popular beer.

Sales have plummeted for three straight months straight, with the most recent numbers showing a near 30% drop-off from last year during the week ending July 1.

The backlash has apparently also forced Dylan Mulvaney, the trans TikTok star who Bud Light helped celebrated one year of womanhood last April, to flee the country.

“The people here are so kind. I feel very safe here. It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe but that will get better eventually,” Mulvaney said in a recent viral video announcing her presence in Peru.

Elsewhere, NFL stars Travis Kelce and George Kittle have also recently endorsed Bud Light in a pair of ads and both were crushed for it.

Kittle fired back Tuesday, telling one angry Instagram user to hit the bricks.