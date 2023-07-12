‘Bud Light Sellout?’ NFL Star George Kittle Fires Back After Endorsing Sinking Brew

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is the latest NFL star recruited by Bud Light, and it went exactly how you’d expect.

Kittle, following in Travis Kelce’s footsteps, appeared in a Bud Light ad earlier this week that was posted to the beer’s official Instagram account. Kelce did the same last week, and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is expected to possibly be on deck.

Anyway, it was a short, simple ad that featured Kittle looking for his signature party shirt in the closet, finding it, and the walking out his front door where someone is seen holding a Bud Light.

“Hey old friend,” Kittle says in the ad.

While the message was simple in nature, nothing is that black and white in the Bud Light world right now. Right on cue, the pitchforks came OUT for Kittle — who promptly responded by making it very clear this wasn’t his first time on the Bud Light wagon.

“What a sellout,” one user commented on the ad.

“Been a bud light athlete since 2020 actually! Talk about what you know not what you think!” Kittle directly responded.

Bud Light brings in George Kittle in latest NFL push

I’ll give Bud Light credit — Travis Kelce and George Kittle are far and away the perfect athletes to recruit for this suicide mission. They don’t care.

Just two of the NFLs biggest party boys slugging some Bud and not giving a crap about the hate that will surely come their way? Perfect combo. Dylan Mulvaney left the USA because she couldn’t handle the hate.

Travis Kelce and George Kittle ain’t going anywhere. They know what they signed up for and just don’t care.

Now, will these ads work? Probably not. Let’s be honest — the boat may have sailed at this point. Bud Light gets crushed for any and everything they post/do, and sales have tanked for three straight months.

Why in the world would George Kittle grabbing a shirt out of the closet help that? Probably won’t, but at least it’s better than plastering Mulvaney’s face on a can to celebrate the big transition.

Hope Dylan finds peace overseas. Hope George survives the blowback.