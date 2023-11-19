OF Model & Michigan Superfan Mia Sorety Is Gearing Up For Ohio State

Videos by OutKick
Here we go! Strap everything you don’t want destroyed down. It’s officially Ohio State-Michigan week and this one has the entire season riding on it. So you know Michigan superfan Mia Sorety is already gearing up for a busy week.
The OnlyFans star is riding high heading into this one, despite having to hold on and survive against Maryland. Not to mention the fact that Jim Harbaugh won’t be on the sideline and neither will Connor Stalions.
None of that seems to be bothering her. She defended the Wolverines throughout what turned into a close game on Saturday before turning her attention towards the Buckeyes and their fans.
Mia has already been analyzing the game film and crunching the numbers on the win over the Terrapins as she starts to put together a game plan for Ohio State.
Following a solid defense of Michigan’s defense, Mia then went into attack mode. She wasn’t just going after fans either.
She was taking shots at the head man in Columbus, Ryan Day.
If that doesn’t tell you all you need to know heading into Saturday in Ann Arbor then I don’t know what to tell you. The scandal, the rivalry, the season on the line.
This game, even for someone who hopes they both somehow lose, could be one of the best games of the year. Mia is certainly doing all she can to feed the hype train as it starts down the tracks.
Nobody Is More Prepared For This Game Than Mia Sorety
Mia wasn’t finished feeding the hype train by standing up for her team’s defense or taking haymaker shots at Ohio State’s head coach. She had some defending of her quarterback J.J. McCarthy to do.
He hasn’t exactly been lighting things up the last two weeks. McCarthy’s thrown for a combined 201 yards. That doesn’t seem to worry Mia at all.
She spent the morning standing up for the Michigan quarterback.
This is the kind of passion you just don’t find anywhere else. It’s only Sunday and Mia’s already out slinging mud, defending her team, and getting in the practice reps prior to kickoff.
That’s why I started this one out with the strap everything down warning. We’ve got an entire week to get through before this is settled on the field.
That’s a ton of time for a heated rivalry to get out of hand on social media. You better believe we’ll be here for it as it goes down and you better believe Mia Sorety is going to be in the middle of it.