OF Model & Michigan Superfan Mia Sorety Is Gearing Up For Ohio State

Here we go! Strap everything you don’t want destroyed down. It’s officially Ohio State-Michigan week and this one has the entire season riding on it. So you know Michigan superfan Mia Sorety is already gearing up for a busy week.

The OnlyFans star is riding high heading into this one, despite having to hold on and survive against Maryland. Not to mention the fact that Jim Harbaugh won’t be on the sideline and neither will Connor Stalions.

None of that seems to be bothering her. She defended the Wolverines throughout what turned into a close game on Saturday before turning her attention towards the Buckeyes and their fans.

Mia has already been analyzing the game film and crunching the numbers on the win over the Terrapins as she starts to put together a game plan for Ohio State.

Mayland only put up 260 total yards. Only 15 rush yards , 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble for a scoop and score. Maryland is the #1 passing offense in the big 10 and they had SOME success but michigan defense won Them that game. You are a casual football fan smh — Mia (@miasorety) November 18, 2023

Following a solid defense of Michigan’s defense, Mia then went into attack mode. She wasn’t just going after fans either.

She was taking shots at the head man in Columbus, Ryan Day.

He dyes his chest hair. — Mia (@miasorety) November 18, 2023

Says who you dont even know him could have a computer full of naked kids. GET OFF YOUR KNEES! — Mia (@miasorety) November 18, 2023

If that doesn’t tell you all you need to know heading into Saturday in Ann Arbor then I don’t know what to tell you. The scandal, the rivalry, the season on the line.

This game, even for someone who hopes they both somehow lose, could be one of the best games of the year. Mia is certainly doing all she can to feed the hype train as it starts down the tracks.

Nobody Is More Prepared For This Game Than Mia Sorety

Mia wasn’t finished feeding the hype train by standing up for her team’s defense or taking haymaker shots at Ohio State’s head coach. She had some defending of her quarterback J.J. McCarthy to do.

He hasn’t exactly been lighting things up the last two weeks. McCarthy’s thrown for a combined 201 yards. That doesn’t seem to worry Mia at all.

She spent the morning standing up for the Michigan quarterback.

#2 in the country on completion percentage, 92% completion percentage in play action pass(which they do a lot) 92% on the season in play action pass is the highest in the history of college football. Runs the ball extremely well, #2 in the country in QBR the literal grade given… — Mia (@miasorety) November 19, 2023

#2 in QBR, #2 in completion percentage, 92% completion in play action past(highest in college football history) 18th best QBR in the HISTORY OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL 24-2 as a starter. But yes other than that he is a bum — Mia (@miasorety) November 19, 2023

Lmao sputtered? They beat PSU by a wider margin than OSU did. And OSU got to play penn at home. Maryland was a trap game, trap game is a real term for a real reason. Maryland also has the #1 passing offense in the big10 with an amazing QB. — Mia (@miasorety) November 19, 2023

Lmao they did know. They even told TCU about it and supposedly TCU used it against michigan and used dummy signs. Even if OSU didnt know if your entire season always comes down to the last game of the year then you better have your signs changed and or use wrist bands/huddle up.… — Mia (@miasorety) November 19, 2023

Lmao, this is the exact same michigan team from last year when they beat every big10 team on their schedule. at any rate nothing that has happened this year matter is THE Game. Records are out of the window. It’s a home game for Michigan & they are going to be fired up without… — Mia (@miasorety) November 19, 2023

Not every win is going to be blowouts this is football. Georgia has had close games this year against bad teams they are still some DAWGS and could very easily win it all Again. JJ completed 90% of the passes he attempted had they passed more they would have been just fine they… — Mia (@miasorety) November 19, 2023

That’s only your opinion. Had JJ been like 3-9 on passes then yes you could say the pass wasnt working But when he did throw he was successful. The one pass in the 2nd half was dime, with good protection by Oline it was simply a pass interference so it didnt count on paper. The… — Mia (@miasorety) November 19, 2023

This is the kind of passion you just don’t find anywhere else. It’s only Sunday and Mia’s already out slinging mud, defending her team, and getting in the practice reps prior to kickoff.

That’s why I started this one out with the strap everything down warning. We’ve got an entire week to get through before this is settled on the field.

That’s a ton of time for a heated rivalry to get out of hand on social media. You better believe we’ll be here for it as it goes down and you better believe Mia Sorety is going to be in the middle of it.