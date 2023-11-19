Jim Harbaugh Faces Shocking Punishment If He Stays At Michigan: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh might not be on the sidelines next year if he chooses to stay in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines are 11-0 going into the Ohio State game, but the team has been without Harbaugh for the past two games as he serves a three-game suspension handed down by the Big Ten. The B1G suspended Harbaugh on game days for Connor Stalions (known as CIA Stalions to some) running a massive cheating operation to steal signs in violation of NCAA rules.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is currently serving a three game suspension. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

While the Big Ten’s investigation of Harbaugh and Michigan is likely closed for good, the NCAA’s investigation is not at all. The NCAA was previously investigating Harbaugh for recruiting violations during the COVID period – which resulted in Michigan suspending the team’s head coach three games to start the year – and it’s also diving into the sign stealing scheme. The NCAA reportedly might be ready to absolutely hammer Harbaugh, according to Bruce Feldman.

“It would not be surprising if Jim Harbaugh, if he’s still the coach at Michigan, could be suspended for the bulk of the 2024 season, I’m told,” Feldman reported Saturday.

You can listen to Feldman’s full report below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Jim Harbaugh reportedly faces massive NCAA punishment.

Bruce Feldman is one of the best college football reporters in America. If he says something, there’s reason to believe it’s absolutely credible and correct. The man is a star in the college football field.

That’s why this report should make Michigan fans unbelievably nervous. If Harbaugh is facing a suspension for the “bulk” of the 2024 season, then there’s almost no chance he returns.

Why would he? Why would anyone choose to stay in college football and deal with a massive suspension if the NFL is waiting?

Jim Harbaugh will almost certainly get several interviews for head coaching positions. While most coaches who leave college for the NFL fail, Harbaugh has already been a very solid NFL coach.

Will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan? (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Harbaugh still has to sit out the Ohio State game, and then he’ll be eligible to return for any bowl game or College Football Playoff spot. If there’s more punishment coming down the pipeline, then prepare for serious conversations about Harbaugh leaving. It would be insane for him to stay in Ann Arbor if he can’t coach for the “bulk” of next year. Let me know what you think Harbaugh should do at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.