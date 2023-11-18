Michigan Fans Storm Field As Wolverines Hold On Vs. Maryland With Jim Harbaugh Watching From The Hotel; Ohio State Up Next

Videos by OutKick

Turns out Michigan might not be as good without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines, at least that’s what today’s game against Maryland looked like. Maybe it’s the Connor Stalions effect, but either way, Michigan looks human.

It’s like that scene out of Rocky IV when Ivan Drago is cut for the first time and Rocky’s strainer tells him, ‘See, he’s not a machine, he’s a man’. A week before a massive showdown with Ohio State, the Wolverines look like a team that is struggling.

Sure, they pulled out the 31-24 win against Maryland, while Jim Harbaugh watched from the team hotel.

And in a fun twist, visiting Michigan fans even stormed the field.

Michigan fans are running onto the field to join the team to celebrate win No. 1,000 as Maryland PA booms, “visiting fans stay off the field!” pic.twitter.com/KkaKX7DvpG — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 18, 2023

But after watching the Wolverines the past two weeks, there’s a different look about this squad. A lot of it has to do with the commotion going on inside the football building, with players and some coaches being interviewed by the NCAA.

“I mean, that’s just this team, grit, grind, doing whatever it takes to win mentality,” Michigan interim head coach Sherrone Moore said postgame. “Win 1,000 is historic, Coach (Harbaugh) that was for you man. Just excited for this team and to be part of this great fanbase and university.

“I promised my mom their’s no swearing this time. Just excited for the players.”

Acting head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines watches the teams warm up before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 18, 2023 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

But make no mistake, the Wolverines defense better figure out a plan for next week, with Marvin Harrison Jr. ready to eat the Michigan secondary up. Also throw in the fact that Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired on Thursday, which certainly doesn’t help things going forward.

It didn’t help that quarterback JJ McCarthy had a pedestrian game, throwing for 141 yards and 1 interception. Unfortunately for the Wolverines, they can’t get by with just Blake Corum, they desperately need McCarthy to play better football

The point is, Michigan is barely hanging on down the stretch, with its playoff hopes on the line next week against the Buckeyes. I would imagine by now that the CFP committee is waiting for the moment they can stop fielding questions about whether or not Michigan should even be discussed.

Where Do The Michigan Wolverines Go From Here?

It’s simple, back to the drawing board. The on-field product doesn’t shout national championship at the moment, but that all can change next week.

The problem with this whole scenario is the fact that investigators will continue looking throughout the program for more information. This most likely means more conversations with the NCAA for key figures inside the program. Don’t forget, this wasn’t a Big Ten investigation, it was the NCAA, which Michigan has tried to confuse you with.

They will turn their attention towards the Buckeyes, while all eyes will be on what comes out next regarding the investigation. Next week’s game will decide which team plays for the Big Ten title, while the loser will have to hope for CFP chaos.

Don’t let folks fool you, all the pressure is on Ryan Day to defeat Michigan. But the Michigan Wolverines have a pint their trying to prove to the country. It’s Michigan against the world, which played out once again Saturday.

But the world will have a hard time choosing which team to root for next weekend, with the hated Buckeyes and Wolverines squaring off.

Let the trash talk begin.