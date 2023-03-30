Odell Beckham Jr.’s Reported Asking Price Comes Down Significantly

Videos by OutKick

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly wants a lot of money to sign with an NFL team, but not nearly what was reported.

It was initially reported OBJ wanted $20 million annually in order to sign with a new team after not playing last season.

The talented receiver denied the reports, but did indicate he’d need a lot more than just a few million to get back on the field.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. land a new contract?

Now, the picture might be starting to become a bit clearer. Albert Breer reported Thursday morning the belief is OBJ is looking for $15 million a year to play.

That’s 25% less than the originally reported $20 million. No matter how you slice it, a 25% cut is a significant decrease.

A lot of money? Yes, but not super close to $20 million. We also know everything in the NFL is up for negotiation.

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly wants $15 million annually. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If OBJ, who recently met with teams during the league’s annual meeting, wants $15 million, would he settle for $11 million or $12 million? That’s something him and his reps would have to figure out, but it definitely seems possible.

One of the biggest issues for teams, which OutKick has mentioned before, is the fact he’s aging and has had multiple health issues.

Is OBJ done playing in the NFL or will he find a new team? (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

OBJ suffered a second ACL when the Rams won the Super Bowl, and he didn’t play at all last year. That’s a bit of a red flag.

He’s getting older and has a history of health issues. There’s no doubt that’s giving teams pause. Does a team want to hand a massive contract to a player who can be described as injury-prone? That’s a question that must be answered.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. sign with a new team? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It will be interesting to see what OBJ does, but it’s definitely interesting his price is already reportedly lowered.