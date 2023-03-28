Odell Beckham Takes Matters Into His Own Hands With Interested Teams As He Goes To Them

Videos by OutKick

PHOENIX — Odell Beckham Jr. fit in with the resort vibe of this NFL annual meeting at the Biltmore Hotel on Tuesday when he made the rounds of the hotel wearing a white cap, white t-shirt and green pants.

A resident of Arizona, who not only lives but trains here in the offseason, Beckham was at the hotel to “check in with some people,” he was overheard saying to a passer-by. And he did that, chatting with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman among others.

But the obvious assignment for the free agent receiver was to talk with whatever clubs and their officials he could find to muster activity for himself as an unrestricted free agent.

Beckham Meets With Teams

Beckham met with the Baltimore Ravens, per a source. No telling if the fact Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has asked for a trade came up.

Beckham chatted briefly with Giants general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll, who earlier Tuesday told reporters he’d texted Beckham “once or twice.”

Beckham was also seen meeting with Jets head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas. That meeting was longer but by no means formal and did not include Jets owner Woody Johnson who was speaking with reporters at the same time Beckham was talking to his coach and general manager.

Beckham declined comment to OutKick. But he did speak with CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson:

Obj on meeting with #Ravens & connecting with other teams: “The love was there, good meeting…(Lot of) people and teams I bumped into.”



Eventually the free agent WR will become a big addition to a new team. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 28, 2023

Odell Beckham Big Talent But No Team

Beckham is perhaps the biggest name left in free agency. And the Jets and other teams, including the Ravens and Giants, have shown varying degrees of interest.

On Monday, Giants co-owner John Mara said he’d like to see Beckham return to the Giants but the final decision on that rests with Schoen and Daboll.

“We certainly haven’t closed that door,” Mara told a gathering of New York area reporters. “That’s going to be up to Joe and Dabs.

“I certainly would be in favor of that if they can make it work. That’s always the trick.”

OutKick has reported the Giants’ interest in Beckham both last season and now has been largely driven by ownership’s appreciation in the player based on his time with the Giants. It is also now part of a strategy where the Giants hope they can add the player at a relative bargain.

Why Has No One Signed Beckham?

With all these meetings and all this love and Beckham’s obvious history for making plays, why is he still unsigned?

Money.

Always money.

Beckham at one point was seeking a deal worth an average of up to $20 million per season, according to an NFL source. That has apparently come down as no one has stepped forward.

But that doesn’t mean the asking price is in the seven-figure range on an annual average.

So the dance to see where Beckham lands continues.

