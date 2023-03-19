Odell Beckham Shoots Down Contract Rumors

Videos by OutKick

Odell Beckham Jr. is attempting to set the record straight on his contract demands.

There have been reports circulating that the former Rams and Giants receiver wants to bag himself $20 million with a new team.

However, OBJ claims that’s simply not true. Saturday, the talented but injury plagued receiver tweeted he’s “so confused where the quote” claiming he wants $20 million came from.

He quickly added he’s just not returning $4 million, which seems to indicate that’s his max offer at the moment.

I’m just so confused where the quote is from me tht said I want 20…..😭🙄all I’m sayin is 4 AINT enough — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 18, 2023

Will Odell Beckham Jr. sign with a new team?

OBJ is a hell of a talent, and is one of the biggest names on the agency market. When he’s at his best, Odell Beckham Jr. is an outstanding receiver.

There’s just one major problem likely holding teams back. He has a history of health issues. He has multiple ACL tears.

He’s also 30. That’s historically viewed as the age receivers usually drop off a cliff. So, he has his age and injury history working against him.

Odell Beckham Jr. shoots down reports he wants $20 million annually. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

However, it’s still Odell Beckham Jr. we’re talking about. When he’s at his best, he’s about as unstoppable as a receiver can get.

Now, he’s years out of his prime. The days of dominant one-handed catches and freak performances are likely behind him.

That doesn’t mean he can’t be a contributor. Prior to tearing his ACL at the end of the Rams Super Bowl run, he was one of Matthew Stafford’s favorite weapons.

Will Odell Beckham Jr. sign with a new team? (Photo by Icon Sportswire/via Getty Images)

He’s now made it clear he will definitely play for less than $20 million, but it needs to be more than $4 million. The only question left is whether or not a team will bite.