OBJ Takes Us On A Twitter Rollercoaster Defending Himself After Plane Video

Odell Beckham Jr. went on a Twitter rampage Thursday afternoon, defending himself from all the haters out there after video emerged this week that don’t shine the greatest light on the receiver.

Nearly two months after OBJ was whisked off a plane after allegedly refusing to buckle his seatbelt and constantly dozing off, video of the aftermath hit the web Wednesday showing Beckham call one passenger a “fat ass” while also bragging about his more luxurious lifestyle.

What a sentence!

“You gon’ wait 40 minutes, and I’m going to be on a private plane home,” Beckham can be heard saying. “Yeah, with your fat ass. Get your ass off the plane for a second. … Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass.”

Bodcam footage shows the moments before Odell Beckham Jr was kicked off the airplane in Miami



Odell got angry with passengers after they kept looking at him & telling him to get off the flight pic.twitter.com/U9xNdWmJCL — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 11, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. defends self after plane video

While, ‘enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass’ is one hell of a diss, it’s still not a great look for OBJ.

But, as the veteran receiver will soon tell you, looks can be deceiving!

Buckle up for this journey.

🥱🥱🥱 can’t address everything in this world, it’s exhausting. Errbody got an opinion on situations they weren’t involved in. All u can do is kno who u truly are. Purell only kills 99.9% of germs…there’s always gon be a lil left over — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 12, 2023

Krazy thing is since the SB. I been minding my own biz, staying out the way. Name ain’t been in nothin , and even during this free agency frenzy it was never me who caused any of that I beeen QUIET chilllin. “They” wrote the stories. Been enjoyin fatherhood and time wit the fam. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 12, 2023

But the one thing that no matter how much I’ve grown is still the hardest thing for me to do. Is let someone play wit my name. Period. For those tht kno me kno me, u kno exactly how I am. I really be koolin. But….. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 12, 2023

But…..if u press that button and bring a certain energy. Do NOT be surprised when u get that same energy back. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 12, 2023

I kno who I am. Period. All the rest and opinions really don’t matter to me. Have a blessed day and enjoy the 🧀 board! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 12, 2023

My favorite least favorite thing about this worlds besides people who don’t kno what they’re talkin bout.. is we can cut up any video however we want to make it loook exactly how we want GOOD or BAD. Funny world we live in . No 🧢 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 12, 2023

Anyways I’ve had enough fun wit the entertainment for the day…. Something that’s not goin down in the history books just news for the day. Carrying on and hoping everyone has a great day ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) January 12, 2023

What a ride. OBJ starts by saying he can’t address everything, then goes on a RAMPAGE that ends with him saying the above video is … doctored?

Not sure how they’d edit Beckham calling someone a fat ass and telling him to enjoy the cheese board, but I also found out how to download a video off Twitter just this morning, so I’m probably the wrong guy to ask.

Anyway, none of this really matters in the long run when it comes to OBJ playing football again. Let’s be honest, we’ve seen people do – and say – waaaaaaaay worse and still get signed.

And, frankly, as bad as that video appears … I’d still rather fly with OBJ than high-knees Russell Wilson any day of the week.