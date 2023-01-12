OBJ Takes Us On A Twitter Rollercoaster Defending Himself After Plane Video

Odell Beckham Jr. went on a Twitter rampage Thursday afternoon, defending himself from all the haters out there after video emerged this week that don’t shine the greatest light on the receiver.
Nearly two months after OBJ was whisked off a plane after allegedly refusing to buckle his seatbelt and constantly dozing off, video of the aftermath hit the web Wednesday showing Beckham call one passenger a “fat ass” while also bragging about his more luxurious lifestyle.
What a sentence!
“You gon’ wait 40 minutes, and I’m going to be on a private plane home,” Beckham can be heard saying. “Yeah, with your fat ass. Get your ass off the plane for a second. … Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass.”
Here’s the full clip of the video:
Odell Beckham Jr. defends self after plane video
While, ‘enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass’ is one hell of a diss, it’s still not a great look for OBJ.
But, as the veteran receiver will soon tell you, looks can be deceiving!
Buckle up for this journey.
What a ride. OBJ starts by saying he can’t address everything, then goes on a RAMPAGE that ends with him saying the above video is … doctored?
Not sure how they’d edit Beckham calling someone a fat ass and telling him to enjoy the cheese board, but I also found out how to download a video off Twitter just this morning, so I’m probably the wrong guy to ask.
Anyway, none of this really matters in the long run when it comes to OBJ playing football again. Let’s be honest, we’ve seen people do – and say – waaaaaaaay worse and still get signed.
And, frankly, as bad as that video appears … I’d still rather fly with OBJ than high-knees Russell Wilson any day of the week.