New Video Shows Angry Odell Beckham Jr. Calling Airplane Passenger ‘Fat’ and ‘Ugly’ Before Getting Booted From Flight

New bodycam footage released from Odell Beckham Jr.’s discharge from a flight on Nov. 27 has emerged, showing the free-agent NFL wideout getting cranky with an airplane passenger.

When Miami International Airport authorities were called onto an American Airlines flight after in-flight attendants found the 30-year-old player “coming in and out of consciousness,” Beckham cooperated with the officers but was still asked to deboard the airplane by the crew.

Low Blow By Odell

Based on the attendants’ reactions, they had difficulty getting OBJ to cooperate and put his seatbelt on before takeoff until the Miami-Dade Police Dept. was alerted.

As Beckham continually refused to leave, the entire plane was asked to deboard, which prompted ire from his fellow passengers.

Some were staring down OBJ and telling him to leave, which escalated the situation.

Odell got angry with passengers after they kept looking at him & telling him to get off the flight pic.twitter.com/U9xNdWmJCL — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 11, 2023

At one point, Beckham singled out an elderly man who had been pressing him for causing the stir. Odell got fired up and tried to flaunt his privilege over the passenger, bragging about getting to take a private jet while passengers on the commercial flight were forced to wait after the considerable delay.

“You’re everything wrong with the world,” Beckham responded. “Looking at me to get off a plane, for you. I would never. Ever in my life get off the plane for you. Specifically you. Maybe everybody else, I would get off the plane.”

Odell aimed low with his hits: calling the man “fat” and “ugly” for being disgruntled at the wideout.

Beckham added, “You gon’ wait 40 minutes, and I’m going to be on a private plane home. Yeah, with your fat ass. Get your a** off the plane for a second. … Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly a**.”

Odell has exhibited diva behavior, but this was an All-Pro performance. The incident came at the worst time for Odell, amid rumors of potential team-ups with the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. He remains unsigned.