Details Emerge After Video Shows Odell Beckham Jr. Get Escorted Off Of Plane By Police In Miami

As Odell Beckham Jr. prepares for a return to the NFL after suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl, he was escorted off of a plane on Sunday morning. Details of the incident have emerged and they don’t reflect particularly well on the 30-year-old wide receiver.
Beckham, wearing a white sweatshirt and red sweatpants, was filmed in the Miami airport just after 10:00am EST. He was exiting the gate area with trio of police officers in triangle formation to his front and behind him to either side.
The person who captured the incident on camera claimed that he was “unresponsive and unruly.”
Forcing us off the plane because you were unresponsive and unruly is not comedy to the hundreds of folks trying to get home dude. Not cool man. pic.twitter.com/9w6Y2X0sE4— CG (@TheMalibuArtist) November 27, 2022
Another person who captured the incident on camera backed up the sentiment that every passenger on the flight was deplaned. They had not left the gate, but were asked to exit the plane as Beckham Jr. was escorted out.
Not long thereafter, Odell Beckham Jr. took to twitter with a string of cryptic tweets.
It started with a proclamation, presumably about the incident.
And then he doubled down on his initial statement.
Beckham Jr. made it very clear that he was not lying about whatever it was that he was tweeting about, which we now know had to do with his flight out of Miami.
He laughed at the entire situation to close the Twitter rant.
And then it was completely quiet for a few hours. There was no additional information about what may have happened. Nobody knew what Beckham Jr. was talking about or what had happened.
Just after 3:00pm EST, Miami-Date Police released a statement. It claims that officers were dispatched to a “medical emergency.”
Beckham Jr. “appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness” and was told to fasten his seatbelt. Upon arrival to the scene, Beckham Jr. was asked to exit the plane and refused.
That is when the entire aircraft was deplaned. Here is the full statement:
Further details from the incident have not been released. Beckham Jr. has not released an official statement.
The incident on Sunday comes four days prior to the start of Beckham Jr.’s NFL free agency tour. He is expected to visit New York and Buffalo among other potential suitors.