Details Emerge After Video Shows Odell Beckham Jr. Get Escorted Off Of Plane By Police In Miami

As Odell Beckham Jr. prepares for a return to the NFL after suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl, he was escorted off of a plane on Sunday morning. Details of the incident have emerged and they don’t reflect particularly well on the 30-year-old wide receiver.

Beckham, wearing a white sweatshirt and red sweatpants, was filmed in the Miami airport just after 10:00am EST. He was exiting the gate area with trio of police officers in triangle formation to his front and behind him to either side.

The person who captured the incident on camera claimed that he was “unresponsive and unruly.”

Forcing us off the plane because you were unresponsive and unruly is not comedy to the hundreds of folks trying to get home dude. Not cool man. pic.twitter.com/9w6Y2X0sE4 — CG (@TheMalibuArtist) November 27, 2022

Another person who captured the incident on camera backed up the sentiment that every passenger on the flight was deplaned. They had not left the gate, but were asked to exit the plane as Beckham Jr. was escorted out.

Dear @AmericanAir why did #OdellBeckhamJr get police escorted off our flight? Why did we all have to get off because of it? We never left yet? @TMZ is gonna have info on this. pic.twitter.com/OxwQ5k8Sjz — Chris Daly (@ctopherd) November 27, 2022

Not long thereafter, Odell Beckham Jr. took to twitter with a string of cryptic tweets.

It started with a proclamation, presumably about the incident.

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

And then he doubled down on his initial statement.

Never. In. My . Life — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

Beckham Jr. made it very clear that he was not lying about whatever it was that he was tweeting about, which we now know had to do with his flight out of Miami.

I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

He laughed at the entire situation to close the Twitter rant.

😂 comedy hr. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

And then it was completely quiet for a few hours. There was no additional information about what may have happened. Nobody knew what Beckham Jr. was talking about or what had happened.

Just after 3:00pm EST, Miami-Date Police released a statement. It claims that officers were dispatched to a “medical emergency.”

Beckham Jr. “appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness” and was told to fasten his seatbelt. Upon arrival to the scene, Beckham Jr. was asked to exit the plane and refused.

That is when the entire aircraft was deplaned. Here is the full statement:

From Miami-Dade Police on Odell Beckham Jr. being removed from a flight this morning: pic.twitter.com/ieD40w4wkv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2022

Further details from the incident have not been released. Beckham Jr. has not released an official statement.

The incident on Sunday comes four days prior to the start of Beckham Jr.’s NFL free agency tour. He is expected to visit New York and Buffalo among other potential suitors.