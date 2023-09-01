NYPD Will Use Drones To Monitor Backyard Parties, BBQs, Lord Knows What Else On Labor Day Weekend

Videos by OutKick

New York City residents may have an unwanted guest this coming Labor Day weekend, as the NYPD says that they will be launching unmanned drones as part of a new surveillance plan.

These drones will be monitoring everything from public streets to your private backyard. Yes, that’s right – you see it’s not the criminals being let back on the streets only to commit crimes again or the unsafe subways that are the problem, it’s you and your BBQs.

Yes, that’s right – the NYPD announced on Thursday that drones will be responding to both “priority” and “non priority” calls or complaints regarding large parties or noise complaints in addition to monitoring this weekend’s parades and God knows what else.

The drones will be equipped with multiple cameras AND some will also be able to monitor and record conversations. Whether you’re complaining about the Yankees being a mess, how the Jets are going to do this season with Aaron Rodgers, or that President Biden is too old – the NYPD will be listening, and they will have you on camera saying it as well.

That whole “unlawful search” part of the Constitution? Yeah, the NYPD and NYC Mayor Eric Adams apparently don’t care.

DRONES EVERYWHERE

“If a caller states there’s a large crowd, a large party in the backyard, we’re going to be utilizing our assets to go up, to go check on the party, to make sure if the call is founded or not,” assistant police commissioner Kaz Daughtry told reporters.

Sure, they may have good intentions to send a drone up to focus on a particular backyard… but what about all the backyards the drones have to cross over in order to get there? What about the innocent person who isn’t the intended target but suddenly has a police-operated drone staring at them in their backyard while they’re pounding drinks or hopping in a pool?

I appreciate law enforcement, but I’m also not an idiot and realize that abuses happen – just look at everything that’s been going on within the Department of Justice and the FBI, FEMA, Department of Energy and oh yeah, the CDC in recent years. Sorry if I’m just a bit skeptical.

The underlining issue is that for a country that was built on “checks and balances,” the emergency and abuse of new technologies has undercut the balance part of it. Instead, it’s a massive push for more surveillance, and only after the corporations or agencies get caught is there finally anything done to amend it. You want to see what a police drone captured on camera? Good luck with how long that’ll take for them to hand it over to you the private citizen.

Police drones fly over New York City under the name of surveillance and safety. (Getty Images)

DRONES AND ROBOTS POPPING UP EVERYWHERE

It wasn’t too long ago when unmanned drones were “only going to be used overseas in the fight on terrorism.” Then we started sporadically seeing them take place during high-level threats here in America. Now? They are flying over packed beaches, dishing out orders and commands for people to leave crowded areas, and now at your private backyard BBQ.

In the words of Ron Burgundy, “That escalated quickly.”

Oh, and let’s not even begin to talk about the damn killer robots.

Mayor Adams has gone on record multiple times saying that he wants to increase the use of drone surveillance and technology in the city, just like Israel does.

Someone might want to inform the Mayor that although Israel is our major ally, we are not Israel…and in fact we have SIGNIFICANT differences in our privacy and surveillance laws here than they have over there.

You’d think the NYC Mayor, a former Police Commissioner would understand that.

And that my friends, is why we shouldn’t be cheering the use of drones in our backyards.

OutKick reached out to the NYPD and were given links to Mayor Adams press conference as well as overall drone use information. They didn’t respond to any specific questions.