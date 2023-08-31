Biden, McConnell, Feinstein – Why We Need To Have A Serious Conversation About Competent Politicians

Videos by OutKick

It’s time we have a serious conversation everyone.

It’s going to make you have to put political preferences aside and look at this with open eyes. The bottom line is that we have a serious problem in the country. Our political ‘leaders’ in both the House and the Senate are increasingly getting old and you and I are the ones that are going to get screwed.

From President Biden’s weekly bizarre gaffes that are increasingly becoming concerning being that he is the leader of the free world (and his replacement in Vice President Kamala Harris may be even worse than he is) to another painfully sad moment where Republican Senator Mitch McConnell froze up and looked absolutely lost on Wednesday. Things are not looking great for our elder politicians.

On Wednesday, a new video went viral that showed Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell freezing up when asked a question and looking absolutely GONE. What makes matters even worse is that the video comes a month after a similar situation happened with the 81-year-old McConnell. The optics are awful – regardless if you’re a Democrat or a Republican. One can only wonder if this is how McConnell and President Biden are acting in front of people, how much is it happening behind the scenes when no cameras are around.

We have too much at stake these days – literally with our lives as the world continues to become a hellhole, to not have people that are completely coherent in charge of us.

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We'll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

THE SENATE IS THE 3RD OLDEST EVER

In a statement released by McConnell’s staff, they claimed that the Senator was feeling lightheaded.

I’m sorry, I’ve been lightheaded many times in my life (because I party) and that is not what is going on here. McConnell looks like a lost turtle. There is NOBODY home in those eyes. It’s sad to say, and I’m sure someone thinks that I’m being mean, but I truly don’t care.

The fact of the matter is that there is only one President of the United States, and there are only 100 Senators. Out of a country of 360+ million people, you mean to tell me THIS is the best we can do? McConnell is 81-years-old, Diane Feinstein is 90-years-old, Biden’s about to be 81, Trump’s 77, Nancy Pelosi is 83… and the list goes on and on and on.

You need to be 30-years-old to be in the Senate. Why then do we have the 3rd oldest Senate of all time? Is it because the only way to become a Senator is to become a career politician bought and paid for by lobbyists? Maybe there within lies the problem!

The average age of the Senate is the highest it’s ever been.McConnell is 80, Pelosi is 82. Old and out of touch. More Americans are calling for term limits for Congress to get rid of the old career (and many times corrupt) politicians. I talked and yelled about it on TV today 😂 pic.twitter.com/MQK3jXcP5b — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) August 5, 2022

AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE GETTING FRUSTRATED

It’s the year 2023 and do you realize that we have members of Congress and the Senate that have NEVER USED EMAIL IN THEIR LIVES. Do you think McConnell and Nancy Pelosi are regularly texting and using their cell phones and email? Do you think either of them have the slightest clue how Twitter even works? Absolutely not – yet here they are setting Big Tech censorship policies and pushing agendas that the American people are going to face the repercussions of for decades to come.

McConnell and Feinstein probably need help going to the bathroom. It’s time for them to focus on that rather than flushing the country’s future down the toilet.