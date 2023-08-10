There Is No Age Cap For The Power Hungry, But Maybe There Should Be | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

There is no age cap for the power hungry, but maybe there should be.

Mitch, Diane, John and especially Joe, I’m talking to you.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

Age is an issue of mind over matter, but when it comes to our senile political leaders, the American people mind and yeah … it matters!

These clips are hard to watch because we obviously feel for these people, whether we agree with them or not. Take a look:

Getting old is a bitch and it takes a toll on some more than others. That’s not a crime.

That’s just life. But what is unbelievably selfish and wrong is for these political leaders to cling on to their seats and their power, hoping to take both to the grave.

Take Senator Diane Feinstein for example.

She’s 90-years-old and whether or not you agree with her politics, she’s a trailblazer and a political icon. BUT, she’s still 90-years-old and quite obviously struggles with daily life tasks, let alone being one of two senators for the state of California.

But still, she clings on to her seat.

Her team insists she is just fine, dandy and able to serve the people of California and the United States, but why then has she given power of attorney to her daughter?

Now that’s not an uncommon thing for a 90-year-old to do but it is rather uncommon for a 90-year-old to simultaneously claim she can serve her constituents but not represent herself in personal legal matters and capacities.

This is just unacceptable. And also sad that this is the way she’s going to be remembered. Her legacy is too impressive to go out like this.

And same goes for Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

Now to be fair, aside from the recent incident where he froze in the middle of remarks, he appears to still have his faculties about him, but for how much longer?

And what about John Fetterman? The poor man suffered a stroke and has clearly not been the same since. He’s also recently had to take a leave of absence to deal with depression and mental health issues. That’s nothing to be scoffed at, unless you’re a United States Senator representing the state of Pennsylvania. His constituents don’t deserve this.

But I guess they voted for it, so maybe they do.

And that brings us to Joe Biden. Our current president. God save the queen.

He is clearly out to cognitive breakfast, lunch and dinner and his daily schedule- when he’s not on vacation- is a joke.

I don’t like the idea of term limits because I feel like the American people should be smart and savvy enough to vote these people out when it’s clear they cannot mentally or physically perform, but maybe not.

US President Joe Biden hosts the Houston Astros to celebrate their 2022 World Series victory at the White House in Washington, DC, August 7, 2023. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Our politicians are more addicted to power and influence than duty or love of country.

And shame on their family members for not stepping in.

Politics might be the only profession that allows for this but surely the greatest nation on the face of the earth can do better.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

