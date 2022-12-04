NYPD Lap Dance Cop Stops Traffic Dressed As Harley Quinn

NYPD cop, Vera Mekuli, made headlines last year when she livened up a Christmas party with a lap dance for her boss. She’s back grabbing more headlines with a recent photo shoot she did dressed as Harley Quinn.

Mekuli has kept a fairly low profile since her lap dancing skills were put on display. She posts sparingly on her Instagram account, where she enjoys more than 25k followers.

NYPD Christmas party lap dance (Image Credit: NY Post)

She doesn’t seem to be all that interested in leaving her career as an officer behind. The 27-year-old had an offer on the table from a strip club. She also had some people in her comment section suggesting she become an OnlyFans model.

Mekuli certainly wouldn’t be the first officer to trade in her badge for a career on the subscription-based platform. She wouldn’t be the first person to cash in on going viral either. So far she doesn’t appear to have done either.

Who knows why she decided to hire a photographer for this Harley Quinn inspired photo shoot? It could be an attempt on her part to get a modeling career off the ground.

It’s That Time Of Year Again

If Mekuli is trying to do a little modeling there seems to be an audience for it. Not only from the prior comments suggesting that she get on the OnlyFans money train, but from comments on this shoot as well.

There were a lot of fire emojis dropped on the “Trouble never looked so fine” pics. There were also plenty of words of encouragement.

One commenter said, “Best cop ever.”

“My goshhhhh,” another added. “You ma’am are a show stopper.”

A couple of haters managed to get in there too, but not many and they were shutdown by others. Most of the comments were supportive just like this one, “That is SO hot.”

This could be a shoot to test the modeling waters ahead of this year’s Christmas party. You know, just in case the mood hits and there’s another lap dance incident.