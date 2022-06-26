NYPD Lap Dance Cop Encouraged to Join OnlyFans

Vera Mekuli, the NYPD officer who made headlines giving her married lieutenant a lap dance at the 44th Precinct’s Christmas party last year, has a growing following on Instagram. Because it’s 2022 and of course she does.

Let’s catch up on what she’s been up to since her viral lap dance. Back in May, Mekuli was suspended without pay for interfering with her brother-in-law’s drunk driving arrest in New Jersey. He was reportedly caught peeing by the side of the road at the time of the arrest.

Mekuli is said to have showed up to the New Jersey State Police Barracks in Totowa barefoot early in the morning. She demanded to know why her brother-in-law had been arrested. Her performance led to her suspension, the length of which is not known.

Now back to the NYPD lap dance cop being encouraged to join OnlyFans. Her latest Instagram pic had fans take to the comment section to encourage her to join the subscription-based platform.

She’ll be a millionaire in 6 months

One fan’s comment read, “Sheesh girl waiting on that OF.” With another one saying that she would be a millionaire in months, “She should start an only fans. She’ll be a millionaire in 6 months.”

The encouragement continued, “Please start an OF. You’re sexy as hell.”

The combination of a suspension without pay and the encouragement of her comment section might be the perfect recipe to have Meluki consider joining OnlyFans. She likely left some money on the table by not joining in the wake of her viral lap dance story.

That said the NYPD lap dance cop joining the subscription-based site known for adult content would likely create a few headlines. I say go for it. From the looks of it, there’s a market for it.