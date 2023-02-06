NYC Mayor Eric Adams Takes Not One, But Two Parting Shots At Kyrie Irving Following Trade To Mavericks

Videos by OutKick

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is happy the Brooklyn Nets have traded Kyrie Irving and since he’s not busy doing anything to improve NYC he took some time to take some parting shots at the point guard.

During an interview with NY1 on Monday morning, Adams was asked what he’d do if Irving was his own employee and asked for a trade. He offered up some unfunny takes on the situation.

“I will find the team that beats us the most and send him to that team because then we’ll start beating that team,” Adams said with a huge grin.

“One player can bring down the synergy of the team — and so I would send him to the team that beats us the most so we can start winning better,” he continued.

Winning better? Great English there, Mr. Mayor.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams is happy Kyrie Irving is no longer an employee in New York City. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

While Adams talking about trading Irving was a joke, his second parting shot was far more serious.

Adams announced on Monday that the COVID-19 vaccine will be optional for current and prospective New York City workers beginning on February 10.

The timing of this announcement coinciding with Irving’s trade out of New York is notable, to say the least.

Irving missed the majority of the Nets’ home games last season after the city mandated the vaccine for all employees. Irving is unvaccinated therefore couldn’t play in Brooklyn or Madison Square Garden. He played in just six regular season home games for the Nets last season after Adams eventually lifted the City’s private employer mandate.

Adams may have been laughing on a morning show nobody was watching on Monday morning, but if you were to ask New Yorkers who they’d rather trade, the overwhelming majority would rather see Adams booted from office than Irving leaving the Nets.

