Novak Djokovic Should Be Allowed To Play In U.S. Despite Vaxx Restriction, Says Tennis Star

Novak Djokovic is the greatest tennis player on the planet. Still, he will not be able to participate in two upcoming tennis events in the United States because of the lasting COVID vaccine travel restrictions that will keep Novak out because he is unvaccinated.

One tennis official and former player called the situation a “disgrace.”

Novak Set To Miss United States Tournaments

Ex-tennis player Tommy Haas is speaking against the U.S.’ travel ban on unvaccinated visitors as the Indian Wells tournament draws closer.

Djokovic is forecasted to miss both the Indian Wells tournament and Miami Open in March because of the CDC’s recommendation to close travel for the unvaccinated (disregarding any urgency with the pouring in of visitors along the southern border).

(Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

With both events scheduled for March and the travel ban expected to get lifted in April, Haas is speaking up with the hope that Djokovic may be able to participate. Last year Djokovic fell victim to inane vaccination restrictions when the Australian government detained him for showing up to the Open unvaccinated.

As relayed by Reuters, Haas said, “If Djokovic stays healthy, I don’t see how he’s not going to be number one … Obviously, the one problem being that he still cannot come to the U.S. If he doesn’t play Indian Wells and Miami in March (it will be tough), they’re supposed to lift those mandates by mid-April.”

Djokovic Is Back To Form

After a tumultuous year in 2022, where Novak was banned from the Australian Open but went on to win Wimbledon, Djokovic is proving early in 2023 that he’s ready to get back to tennis without any further distractions.

(Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

Novak defeated Aussie Alex de Minaur in straight sets (6-2, 6-1, 6-2) at the Australian Open and is moving to the quarterfinals to take on Russia’s Andrey Rublev.

Haas added, “It would be nice to see if we could maybe lift those a little earlier and have him come to play Indian Wells and Miami. I think he wants to play, so we should give him the chance. Hopefully, we can have him there.”

Can the United States follow the facts and lift its travel restriction on unvaccinated travelers in time for Djokovic to participate in the U.S. events?

Based on this country’s track record with abiding by the CDC’s recommendations over any common-sense direction with handling the virus, it’s safe to say “No-vaxx” will have to sit tight until after April to make his long-awaited return.

Djokovic participated in the 2021 U.S. Open but was forced to miss the 2022 event over the vaccine restriction.

OutKick founder Clay Travis previously appeared on America’s Newsroom to discuss the absurd restriction keeping Djokovic from playing in the United States.

“There’s no reason why Novak Djokovic shouldn’t be playing… it is a signifier of getting back to normalcy,” Clay said.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)