Clay Travis: Novak Djokovic Should Be Allowed To Play In U.S. Open

Clay Travis joined ‘America’s Newsroom,’ arguing that Novak Djokovic should be allowed to compete in the U.S. Open.

Despite the CDC relaxing some of their Covid guidelines, Djokovic is still not allowed to come to the United States because he is still unvaccinated.

The OutKick founder said, “they one-hundred-percent should allow him to play. To me, this is an easy call.”

Clay noted that he believes “Novak deserves an incredible amount of credit.”

“There’s no reason why Novak Djokovic shouldn’t be playing… it is a signifier of getting back to normalcy,” he continued.

