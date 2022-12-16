Norwegian Actress Facing Prison Time For The Unspeakable Crime Of Saying Men Can’t Be Lesbians

Just when you thought the woke gender mob was losing its mind here in the United States, Norway says, “Hold my beer.”

Lesbian filmmaker and actress Tonje Gjevjon is under investigation for a Facebook comment speaking out against Norwegian activist Christine Jentoft. Jentoft is a transgender woman who calls herself a lesbian mother.

“It’s just as impossible for men to become a lesbian as it is for men to become pregnant,” she wrote. “Men are men regardless of their sexual fetishes.”

That simple statement – which wouldn’t have been even mildly controversial 20 years ago – has Gjevjon facing up to three years in prison.

Transgender activist Christine Jentoft identifies as a “lesbian mom” on Facebook. (New York Post/AP)

But the actress isn’t the first person to go to battle with Jentoft. Norwegian feminist Christina Ellingsen is also under fire for a tweet critical of Jentoft and trans-female activist group Foreningen FRI.

“Jentoft, who is male and an advisor in FRI, presents himself as a lesbian,” Ellingsen wrote. “That’s how bonkers the organization which supposedly works to protect young lesbians’ interests is. How does it help young lesbians when males claim to be lesbian, too?”

Ellingsen, too, faces up to three years in prison for hate speech.

“Women are not protected against hate speech in Norway, Ellingsen said. “But men who claim to be both lesbian and a woman, are protected both on the grounds of gender identity and on the grounds of sexual orientation.”

Gjevjon Is Not Backing Down

Just last year, Gjevjon confronted Anette Trettebergstuen, Norway’s minister of culture and reality, claiming that misconstruing gender identity for biological sex has harmful implications, especially for lesbians.

“Will the equality minister take action to ensure that lesbian women’s human rights are safeguarded, by making it clear that there are no lesbians with penises, that males cannot be lesbians regardless of their gender identity, and by tidying up the mess of the harmful gender policies left behind by the previous government?” Gjevjon asked.

I know we’re changing definitions now, but “no lesbians with penises” seems reasonable to me. Otherwise, by this standard, couldn’t straight men also be lesbians?

‘Hate Speech’ In Norway Has Big Consequences

In 2020, Norway included an amendment to its penal code that added “gender identity and gender expression” as protected categories from hate speech. Those found guilty face up to one year in prison for private remarks and up to three years for comments made in public.

We are talking about Scandinavia here – where ruthless Vikings once embarked to pillage, plunder and terrorize Europe. Imagine, 1,000 years later, telling ol’ Ragnar that his ancestors are being prosecuted for stating men have penises.

At least in the United States, the worst thing that can happen to you for stating biological reality is getting kicked off social media.

But for a woke culture so worried about protecting the LGBTQ+ community, the Norwegians sure don’t seem to care too much about lesbians.

Well, the female ones anyway.