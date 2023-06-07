North Carolina High School Seniors Won’t Walk At Graduation After Prank Involving Concrete, Toilets

Videos by OutKick

More than 80 North Carolina high school seniors may regret pulling off a senior prank after it cost the chance to walk at graduation.

According to WFSB, dozens of students in the Alamance-Burlington School System were implicated in the prank which involved dumping concrete down toilets.

Classic.

Six schools were vandalized in the coordinated pranking with the worst damage happening at Walter Williams High School in Burlington, N.C. There, students did $4,000 worth of damage to the school commodes.

Eighty-six students have been singled out so far. All but three of them graduating seniors who will not be walking at graduation.

“I said the numbers will probably rise because we’re still investigating. This is not over,” Superintendent Dr. Dain Butler said.

Those who have been barred from the graduation ceremony will still get their diplomas on June 12.

Several students got something else: they were charged with misdemeanors.

Cement poured into the toilets at one high school caused $4,000 in damages. https://t.co/Naja8anXKe — WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) June 7, 2023

When Will Kids Learn It’s Not Okay To Dump Concrete In Toilets?

“We’re preparing our kids to be adults, and in the real world, when you make a mistake, you’re held accountable,” Butler said. “So, they may not see it now, but I’m really trying my best to prepare them for what’s next in our world.”

I’m not sure that was a mistake. I feel like you should know putting concrete in toilets isn’t okay well before your final days of high school. You should know that by fourth grade at the latest.

But, man, I remember my senior prank. It was something stupid, but not as stupid as dumping Quikrete down the john.

Use those public school-educated heads of yours, kids. There are dozens of other perfectly good senior pranks that don’t involve destroying toilets (although most of them do for some reason).

This was a terrible thing to do and also wildly inconsiderate. Just imagine if they had put the school’s toilets out of commission on a day the cafeteria was serving tacos.

That could have been disastrous.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle